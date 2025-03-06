Bosnian officials challenge separatist Bosnian Serb laws before top court as tensions soar

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bosnian officials on Thursday challenged a set of laws barring the state judiciary and police from operating in the Serb-controlled part of the country. The contentious legislation has fueled tensions in the ethnically-divided Balkan country.

The complaint filed at the country’s Constitutional Court jointly by Bosnian presidency member Denis Becirovic and two other officials argues that the laws passed a week ago by Bosnian Serb lawmakers violate Bosnia's constitutions and a peace agreement that ended Bosnia's 1992-95 war.

Bosnian Serbs passed the disputed laws after a Bosnian court convicted Milorad Dodik, the pro-Russia president of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia called Republika Srpska. Dodik was sentenced last month in absentia to a year in prison and a six-year ban from public office for his separatist moves.

Dodik, who is not in imminent danger of arrest, said he plans to ignore the verdict, which becomes officials after an appeals process.

Bosnia's officials say that the set of laws represent a coup and a major step in the disintegration of the country advocated by the Bosnian Serb separatist leader.

Bosnia consists of two entities, one dominated by Bosnia's Serbs and the other ran by the Bosniaks, who are mostly Muslim, and Croats.

The Dayton peace accords that ended Bosnia's war, which killed more than 100,000 people, also envisaged that the entities are bound by joint state institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration.

Bosnia rotating three-member presidency is made up of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members while an international envoy overseeing peace has the authority to change laws and impose decisions in Bosnia.

Dodik was convicted for disobeying the decisions of High Representative Christian Schmidt that sought to curb Bosnian Serb pro-independence drive.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join with neighboring Serbia, which prompted the former U.S. administration to impose sanctions against him and his close allies. Dodik has had Russia’s backing for his policies.

Passing of the new laws has spurred fears of incidents between rival Serb and central Bosnian police forces.

The war in Bosnia erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a mini-state of their own with the aim of uniting it with Serbia.