Ukraine's Zelenskyy arrives in Saudi Arabia to meet prince ahead of summit with US
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in Saudi Arabia to visit the oil-rich kingdom’s crown prince ahead of his official meeting with America’s top diplomat and others
Saudi state television reported Zelenskyy's arrival Monday in Jeddah, a port city on the Red Sea where the Ukraine-U.S. summit will be held Tuesday.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio was en route to Jeddah as well.