Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Saudi Arabia's oil giant Aramco says it will not increase maximum daily production on state orders

Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Saudi Aramco says it will not try to increase its maximum daily oil production to 13 million barrels a day after receiving an order from the country’s Energy Ministry

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 30 January 2024 08:14
Saudi Arabia Oil
Saudi Arabia Oil
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Saudi Arabia's oil giant Saudi Aramco said Tuesday it will not try to increase its maximum daily oil production to 13 million barrels a day after receiving an order from the country's Energy Ministry.

The firm, known formally as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., said it would maintain its maximum output at 12 million barrels a day.

It did not give a reason for the decision. However, crude oil prices globally have fallen over recent months as demand has been soft.

Benchmark Brent crude traded Tuesday around $81 a barrel.

Aramco reported earning $161 billion last year, claiming the highest-ever recorded annual profit by a publicly listed company and drawing immediate criticism from activists worried about climate change.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in