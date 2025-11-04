Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Saudi Aramco reports $26.9B profit in third quarter, down slightly over lower oil prices

Saudi oil giant Aramco is reporting a $26.9 billion profit in the third quarter, down slightly from last year as global energy prices remain depressed over concerns of too much oil being on the market

Jon Gambrell
Tuesday 04 November 2025 06:51 GMT
Saudi Arabia Earns Aramco
Saudi Arabia Earns Aramco (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Saudi oil giant Aramco reported Tuesday a $26.9 billion profit in the third quarter, down slightly from last year as global energy prices remain depressed over concerns of too much oil being on the market.

In filing on Riyadh’s Tadawul stock exchange, Aramco, formally known as the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., reported overall revenue of $111 billion in the third quarter, compared with $123 billion in the same period last year.

