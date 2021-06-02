Saudi stock market says trading resumes after brief glitch

Saudi Arabia’s key stock market briefly suspended trading over what it referred to as a technical glitch, restoring its services in about a half hours without elaborating

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 02 June 2021 10:26
Saudi Arabia Stock Market
Saudi Arabia's key stock market briefly suspended trading Wednesday over what it referred to as a technical glitch, restoring its services in about a half hours without elaborating.

Saudi state television reported the trades halting on Riyadh s Tadawul in an urgent on-screen graphic, with an anchor saying officials were trying to fix the problem.

Tadawul later said trading had resumed.

The Tadawul trades a sliver of the worth of the country's oil giant, the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. Aramco is one of the world's top-valued companies.