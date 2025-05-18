Scarlett Johansson brings 50th season of 'SNL' to a low-key close

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

“Saturday Night Live” was more reflective than festive in the final episode of its 50th season.

Scarlett Johansson, who set a record for a woman with her seventh appearance as host, used her monologue to lead most of the current cast of the NBC sketch institution in a song sung to the tune of Billy Joel's “Piano Man."

The performance looked back on an eventful year that included an election, an epic anniversary special and a star-studded concert.

“Sing us a song, it’s your monologue, the 50th season is through,” Johansson sang, along with Bowen Yang, Ego Nwodim, Mikey Day, Heidi Gardner and others. “It’s lasting forever, we did it together, and we got to spend it with you."

Johansson teased, then took back, a guest appearance that would have been in keeping with the season's excess of guest stars.

“Ladies and gentlemen, Billy Joel!” she shouted, before adding, “wrote this song.”

No post-season cast departures have been announced, so no emotional farewells were necessary, but Johansson and the cast joked in the song that Sarah Sherman would be gone.

“It’s been a great season and Sarah is leaving, we’re all gonna miss you next year!" they sang. A stunned Sherman replied, “Wait, what? Did you guys hear something?”

Johansson's husband, Colin Jost, is a writer on the show and anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment.

Jost and co-anchor Michael Che returned to their annual season-finale tradition of writing and being forced to deliver wildly inappropriate jokes for each other.

Johansson is the subject of many of the Che-written jokes, so this year Jost compelled Che to bring her out and apologize for once comparing part of her body to “Costco roast beef.”

The 50th season brought much media discussion of who might run the show should 80-year-old creator Lorne Michaels ever step down.

Some have suggested Jost might replace Michaels and Che forced Jost to address the issue with one of the jokes written for him.

“It’s SNL’s 50th season, so I want to take a moment to say something to our boss,” Jost said. “Lorne, retire, bitch! let me run the show.”

Jost also appeared in a pre-recorded, behind-the-scenes bit where Johansson has torrid sex with Yang after she confesses to Nwodim and Gardner that she has a crush on him, and learns he has only been publicly pretending to be gay “for the clout.”

Johansson has her heart broken when she learns Yang also has been hooking up with Nwodim, Gardner and guest star Emily Ratajkowski.

In another behind-the-scenes digital short made by the three members of comedy group Please Don't Destroy, Johansson treats the trio to a first-class flight that becomes a luxe hip-hop video until the men panic when they learn they are landing at the troubled airport of Newark, New Jersey.

Musical guest Bad Bunny appears as an air traffic controller, working alone on his first day.

As in nearly every episode of this season, James Austin Johnson did his impression of President Donald Trump in the cold open segment, which had him “finding love” with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Johnson's Trump broke the fourth wall and walked into the audience at the end of the bit.

“It’s the ‘SNL’ finale, season 50 — worst one yet!” he said. “See you again in the fall if we still have a country. It’s a coin toss.”