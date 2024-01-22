UK scientists helping roll out world’s first routine malaria vaccine programme

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world’s first routine malaria vaccination programme is being rolled out with help from scientists in the UK.

The RTS,S vaccine, also known as Mosquirix, was developed by British drug maker GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in collaboration with the Path Malaria Vaccine Initiative (MVI), an organisation tasked with accelerating the development of malaria vaccines.

It was recommended by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021 for widespread use for children in Africa.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine’s (LSHTM) The Medical Research Council Unit, The Gambia (MRCG), have been working alongside local communities and volunteers in Africa for almost three decades to research, develop and deploy the jab.

It will be rolled out for routine use starting Monday January 22 as part of the childhood vaccination programme in Africa, starting with Cameroon.

Professor Umberto D’Alessandro, director MRCG at LSHTM said: “Making the RTS,S vaccine available as a routine vaccination is only possible thanks to decades of work by researchers in Africa working with international partners, with clinical trials at MRCG at LSHTM starting back in 1997.

“The support of volunteers and communities both in The Gambia and the region has been vital in showing that RTS,S, the world’s first malaria vaccine, was safe and could save lives.”

Globally in 2022, there were an estimated 249 million malaria cases and 608,000 malaria deaths in 85 countries, according to WHO figures.

In RTS,S we now have a malaria vaccine that, starting with Cameroon, can be rolled out across malaria-prone regions worldwide and help to revive malaria control efforts that had recently stalled Professor Umberto D’Alessandro

And children under five accounted for about 80% of all malaria deaths in the African region.

WHO has recommended a schedule of four doses in children from around five months of age, with a fifth dose considered after one year in areas of high risk.

RTS,S works by inducing an immune response to an antigen found on the surface of the Plasmodium falciparum, the parasite injected by female Anopheles mosquitoes into the bloodstream.

Clinical trials have shown that vaccinating with RTS,S before the rainy season and using anti-malarial drugs can cut children deaths by nearly two thirds.

Prof D’Alessandro said: “Crucially, an LSHTM coordinated five-year trial in Burkina Faso and Mali, which began in 2017, showed that vaccinating with RTS,S before the rainy season, alongside the use of antimalarial drugs, reduced cases of severe malaria in children and deaths by nearly two thirds.

“In RTS,S we now have a malaria vaccine that, starting with Cameroon, can be rolled out across malaria-prone regions worldwide and help to revive malaria control efforts that had recently stalled.”

Meanwhile a second vaccine, R21, which was developed by Oxford University, was prequalified by WHO last year, a crucial step in making the vaccine eligible for global use.