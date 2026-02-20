Why overdoing extreme endurance running might not be good for you

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Extreme endurance running can damage red blood cells and accelerate ageing, according to a study.

Running is one of the most studied forms of exercise with proven benefits across the body, especially of the heart and blood circulation, also indirectly influencing how we age.

Large-scale studies have previously shown that 150 minutes of weekly moderate-intensity running improves one’s healthspan with substantial longevity benefits.

However, recent research indicates that extreme running for longer distances can lead to red blood cell breakdown and potentially cause anaemia.

But the causes and the long-term effects of this phenomenon have remained unclear.

Now, scientists provide proof that ultramarathon athletes’ red blood cells become less flexible after a long race, potentially reducing their ability to efficiently carry oxygen.

They also show signs of inflammation across the body and a decline in molecules that fight off damage to DNA.

“Participating in events like these can cause general inflammation in the body and damage red blood cells,” explained Travis Nemkov, lead author of the study published in the journal Blood Red Cells & Iron.

In the research, scientists assessed red blood cell health before and after athletes participated in the world-class 40km (25 miles)-long Martigny-Combes à Chamonix race, and the Ultra Trail de Mont Blanc race stretching for 171km (106 miles).

Researchers collected blood samples from 23 runners immediately before and after long-distance races and analysed thousands of proteins, lipids, metabolites, and trace elements in their plasma and red blood cells.

US ultramarathon runner Courtney Dauwalter runs over a dam near Twin Lakes, Colorado ( AFP via Getty Images )

Runners’ red blood cells consistently showed evidence of damage, scientists say.

They found evidence of molecule-scale changes likely from inflammation across the body.

These patterns of changes seen in athletes after 40 km races were amplified in those who ran the more trying 171 km races, and can accelerate ageing, researchers say.

As the length of a run increases, scientists say athletes can expect to lose more blood cells and accumulate more damage.

“At some point between marathon and ultra-marathon distances, the damage really starts to take hold,” Dr Nemkov said.

“We don’t know how long it takes for the body to repair that damage, if that damage has a long-term impact, and whether that impact is good or bad,” he added.

Scientists hope further studies can help develop strategies to improve athletic performance or reduce the potential negative impacts of endurance exercises.

Future research into ultramarathon runners can also help improve the shelf life of stored blood, researchers say.

“This study shows that extreme endurance exercise pushes red blood cells toward accelerated ageing through mechanisms that mirror what we observe during blood storage,” said Angelo D’Alessandro, another author of the study from the University of Colorado Anschutz.