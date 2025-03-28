Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

UK scientists have won a £150,000 prize for creating a device inspired by a microwave - which can create drinkable water on the moon.

Gloucestershire-based Naicker Scientific built a cutting-edge system to purify water buried underneath the lunar surface.

Inspired by technology found in a kitchen microwave, the SonoChem System uses microwaves and ultrasound to defrost and break down contaminates in water extracted from the Moon’s frozen soil.

The technology can create clean drinking water for astronauts - a crucial step in supporting long-term lunar missions.

“Imagine digging up the soil in your back garden in the middle of winter and trying to extract frozen water to drink,” said Lolan Naicker, the technical director of Naicker Scientific.

open image in gallery The SonoChem System uses microwaves and ultrasound to defrost and break down contaminates in water extracted from the Moon’s frozen soil ( Max Alexander/Aqualunar Challenge )

“Now imagine doing it in an environment that is -200°C, a nearly perfect vacuum, under low gravity, and with very little electrical power. That’s what we will have to overcome on the Moon.

“If we can make the SonoChem System work there, we can make it work anywhere, whether that’s on Mars’ glaciers, or here on Earth in regions where accessing clean water is still a challenge”.

The SonoChem System uses groundbreaking core technology to purify water from lunar ice.

Harnessing powerful sound waves, it forms millions of tiny bubbles in contaminated water. The extreme temperature and pressure created within each micro bubble generates unstable atoms which are highly chemically reactive, which effectively removes contaminants.

The invention won the Aqualunar Challenge, a £1.2 million international competition.

The competition was set up between the UK and Canadian space agencies in the hopes it would drive innovation in water purification technologies for lunar exploration.

Meganne Christian, chair of the Aqualunar Challenge judging panel, said the challenge was set up as NASA set a goal of establishing a permanent crewed base on the Moon by the end of the decade.

open image in gallery The competition was set up the UK and Canadian space agencies in the hopes it would drive innovation in water purification technologies for lunar exploration ( Dave Thompson/PA Wire )

“Astronauts will need a reliable supply of water for drinking and growing food, as well as oxygen for air and hydrogen for fuel,” she said.

“5.6 per cent of the soil (known as ‘regolith’) around the moon’s south pole is estimated to be water frozen as ice.

“If it can be successfully extracted, separated from the soil and purified, it makes a crewed base viable.”

Naicker Scientific was awarded the £150,000 first prize, with two runners up winning £100,000 and £50,000 respectively.

Half the prizes were awarded to UK-led teams, and the other half were awarded to Canadian-led teams.

UK Science Minister, Lord Vallance said: “The Aqualunar Challenge was set up to overcome one of the most significant obstacles to humans surviving on the moon or other planets – the availability of clean drinking water.

“By teaming up with our Canadian partners and harnessing the wealth of talent and creativity found across the UK, the challenge has uncovered a range of new ideas, including Naicker Scientific’s SonoChem system.”