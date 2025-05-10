Wooden spears found in a German coal mine could change the history of human hunting
This potential shift in ownership could reshape our understanding of Neanderthal capabilities
Ancient wooden spears unearthed over two decades ago in a German coal mine may be younger than previously thought, potentially shifting our understanding of early human hunting practices.
The discovery, made in Schöningen, includes complete spears crafted from spruce and pine, considered among the oldest hunting weapons ever found. Alongside the spears, researchers also unearthed the remains of nearly 50 horses, painting a picture of a prehistoric hunt.
Originally dated to 300,000 years ago, the spears were believed to belong to Homo heidelbergensis, a human ancestor thought to be the common link between modern humans and Neanderthals. However, new research suggests the spears may be younger, potentially placing them within the timeframe of Neanderthal existence. This raises the possibility that these sophisticated hunting tools were wielded not by Homo heidelbergensis, but by Neanderthals themselves.
This potential shift in ownership could reshape our understanding of Neanderthal capabilities and their role in the prehistoric landscape.
But the new analysis using a different dating technique suggests the spears are younger, placing them about 200,000 years old. The new age means the hunting weapons may have been used by Neanderthals instead, according to research published Friday in the journal Science Advances.
Recent work has suggested that some Neanderthals mixed and mated with early humans. The balanced, well-crafted spears could help scientists understand what Neanderthals were capable of and how they worked together to hunt.
The spears are “pretty sophisticated for something that old," said study co-author Jarod Hutson with the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History.
But it's not yet clear why the new dating disagrees with previous estimates. Archaeologist Thomas Terberger with the University of Göttingen said more research is needed to be sure of the spears' age and who used them to hunt.
“For the moment, I find the arguments interesting, but not absolutely convincing,” said Terberger, who had no role in the new study.