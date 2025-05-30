Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists in Guatemala have discovered the ruins of a 3,000-year-old Maya city featuring “remarkable” architecture, including pyramids and monuments, that shed more light on the ancient civilisation.

The ancient city named “Los Abuelos” – Spanish for “The Grandparents” – once stood about 21km from the archaeological site of Uaxactun in Guatemala’s northern Peten department, the culture ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The city “presents remarkable architectural planning”, and it was likely “one of the most ancient and important ceremonial centres” of the Maya civilisation.

Monuments found at the site have been dated to the Middle Preclassic period of 800-500BC and appear to be “sculpted with unique iconography”.

Some figures unearthed from the ruins, and dated to 500-300 BC, “could be linked to ancient ritual practices of ancestor worship”, according to the ministry.

A tourist takes pictures in front a Mayan temple in the Tikal archaeological site in Peten ( AFP via Getty )

Researchers said a pair of nearby archaeological sites uncovered during the latest excavations also stood out for their significance. While the Petnal site is home to a 33m-high pyramid adorned with pre-classical Maya murals, Cambrayal features a unique canal system and evidence of advanced hydraulic infrastructure.

“Archaeological investigations have included the active participation of Guatemalan and international professionals, with the support of the Comenius University in Bratislava, Slovakia,” the ministry said. “This joint effort has allowed significant advancements in the exploration, conservation, and dissemination of the Mayan legacy.”

The three sites – Los Abuelos, Petnal and Cambrayal – were excavated as part of Guatemala’s ongoing Uaxactún Regional Archaeological Project.

“These sites form a previously unknown urban triangle,” the ministry was quoted as saying by AFP. “These findings allow us to rethink the understanding of the ceremonial and socio-political organisation of pre-Hispanic Peten.”

The latest discovery follows the unearthing in April of a 1,000-year-old altar painted with a mural in red, yellow, and blue – colours associated with Mexico’s ancient Teotihuacan culture.

The mural was confirmed to depict the Goddess of the Storm adorned with a feathered headdress – a distinctive feature in Mesoamerican iconography.

The discovery offered the first piece of evidence in Guatemala of possible interaction between the Maya and Teotihuacan cultures.

The altar was believed to have been used by individuals with strong ties to Teotihuacan, who, along with introducing their funerary and architectural traditions, expressed their own cultural identity and beliefs in the region.