Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists in the Scottish Highlands have unearthed a treasure trove of historical artifacts spanning millennia, including a chariot wheel and a 3,500-year-old Bronze Age cremation urn.

The discoveries were made during excavations at the site of the Old Petty Championship Golf Course under development at Cabot, near Inverness.

The site has proven to be a rich tapestry of history, revealing remnants of Neolithic wooden buildings, offering a glimpse into the lives of some of Scotland's earliest inhabitants. Further adding to the historical significance of the site, archaeologists also uncovered a prehistoric ceremonial circle, hinting at ancient rituals and beliefs.

The finds extend beyond prehistory, with evidence also emerging from medieval times. Excavations revealed traces of medieval field systems and grain-drying kilns, providing insights into the agricultural practices of the period. The discovery of the ancient chariot wheel adds another layer of intrigue to the site's history, raising questions about its use and the peo

The excavations, conducted by Avon Archaeology Highland, discovered around 25 prehistoric buildings, complete with flint tools and quern stones.

Excavators say the findings help paint a picture of ancient life in the Highlands, from ceremonial practices to agricultural innovation, between the Middle Ages and 6,000 years ago.

open image in gallery Excavations were conducted at the site of the new Old Petty Championship Golf Course at Cabot near Inverness (Avon Archaeology Highland/PA)

Stuart McColm, vice-president of the golf development at Cabot, said: “This has been a remarkable journey from pre-historic times to the present, right here on our doorstep. It’s humbling to think that our new championship course, Old Petty, will rest on such historically rich ground.

“We’re proud to preserve this heritage while creating a world-class golf experience.”

Measures have been put in place to preserve the artefacts, with the ceremonial circle having been carefully reburied.

open image in gallery Cabot Bronze Age Cordoned Urn before reconstruction. (Avon Archaeology Highland/PA)

Andy Young, principal archaeologist at Avon Archaeology Highland, said: “Always happy to see new archaeology emerge from the ground but some of the discoveries we have made, particularly relating to early Neolithic settlement and later prehistoric ceremonial/funerary activity, are properly exceptional.”

Asked which part of the discovery he believes is most important, he added: “Depends somewhat on your particular heritage interests, but I guess the discovery of the ceremonial/funerary prehistoric palisade circle, inside of which was a cremation pit containing the remains of a chariot wheel – not all the chariots were in East Yorkshire, it seems.”

The findings are due to be radiocarbon-dated sometime in 2025, coinciding with the opening of the golf course.