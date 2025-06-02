Archaeologists solve mystery of Iraq’s huge network of ridges and canals

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archealistgists may have finally figured out the origin of a vast network of ridges and canals in Southern Iraq.

New evidence suggests that the lines, long thought to be the remains of a large-scale agricultural system, may indeed have been constructed using slave labour.

An international team of archaeologists has uncovered findings that support this theory. By dating the construction of some of the massive earthen structures, the team discovered that their creation spanned several centuries, beginning around the time of a notable slave rebellion in the 9th century A.D.

The research, which sheds new light on the history and social structures of the region, was published in the journal Antiquity.

The enslaved people from that era are known today as the “Zanj,” a medieval Arabic term for the East African Swahili coast, although there are different theories about where in Africa most of them actually came from.

They carried out a large-scale revolt in Iraq in 869 AD under the Abbasid state, known today as the “Zanj rebellion.” The rebellion lasted for more than a decade until the Abbasid state regained control of the region in 883 A.D.

Many descendants of those enslaved people now live in the southern port city of Basra in modern-day Iraq.

open image in gallery Archaeologists work at an archaeological site where researchers uncovered massive earthen structures, believed to have been built with slave labor, and found that their construction spanned several centuries, near Basra, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaafar Jotheri) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

While they are part of the fabric of modern-day Iraq, “their history has not been actually written or documented very well in our history,” said Jaafar Jotheri, a professor of archaeology at the University of Al-Qadisiyah in Iraq, who was part of the research team. Researchers from Durham and Newcastle universities in the U.K., Radboud University in the Netherlands, and the University of Basra in Iraq also took part.

“So that’s why this (finding) is very important, and what is next actually is to protect at least some of these huge structures for future work. It is minority heritage,” he said.

The researchers first reviewed recent satellite imagery and older images from the 1960s showing the remains of more than 7,000 massive manmade ridges across the Shaṭṭ al-Arab floodplain.

The size and scale of the network indicate the “investment of human labour on a grand scale,” the report in Antiquity said. Sites were selected across the system to be analyzed with radiocarbon and optically stimulated luminescence dating.

open image in gallery An aerial photo shows archaeologists working at an archaeological site where researchers uncovered massive earthen structures, believed to have been built with slave labor, and found that their construction spanned several centuries, near Basra, Iraq, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Jaafar Jotheri) ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

All four of the ridge crests sampled date to the period between the late ninth to mid-13th century A.D., situating their construction during the period when slave labor was in use in the area — and providing evidence that the use of slave labor likely continued for several centuries after the famous rebellion.

Their findings demonstrate “that these features were in use for a substantially longer period than previously assumed and, as such, they represent an important piece of Iraqi landscape heritage,” the researchers wrote.

The finding comes at the time of a resurgence of archaeology in Iraq, a country often referred to as the “cradle of civilization,” but where archaeological exploration has been stunted by decades of conflict that halted excavations and led to the looting of tens of thousands of artifacts.

In recent years, the digs have returned and thousands of stolen artifacts have been repatriated.