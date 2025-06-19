Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chinese archaeologists have stumbled upon a rare set of three 1,800-year-old tombs in the southeastern city of Rizhao, filled to the brim with an ancient family’s treasure.

While two of them appear to have been “seriously stolen”, the third one remained largely untouched, according to a statement from the Institute of Archaeology at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences.

“One tomb is well preserved, and more than 70 pieces of various burial goods have been unearthed,” the institute said.

However, all the human bones have decayed in the tombs, and the burial ceremony is unknown, researchers say.

open image in gallery One of the tombs unearthed at ancient Chinese grave site ( Chinese Academy of Social Sciences )

The tombs sharing a similar design are located 400 miles from Beijing and likely date back to the powerful Han dynasty, which ruled over the region for four centuries from 206 BC to 220 AD.

“Judging from the form of the tomb and the unearthed burial goods, the situation of the tombs in the middle and late Western Han Dynasty found in this area is roughly the same, and it should also belong to the middle and late Western Han Dynasty,” scientists wrote.

The tombs were found during renovations at a local park, and further excavation unearthed 70 burial goods from the tombs, including bronze mirrors and several pottery.

There were also a turtle button bronze seal, lacquered cases, wooden barrels, ear cups, and glazed pottery uncovered at the site.

One of the tombs also contained mirror brushes, bamboo hairpins, copper seals, copper hooks, iron swords, and other burial goods, archaeologists noted.

open image in gallery Iron sword uncovered in one of the tombs ( Chinese Academy of Social Sciences )

Researchers also found that the coffins could be accessed through common passageways, which were also connected to rooms with doors and windows.

An unearthed seal suggests the owner of one of the tombs is "Huan Jia".

Two tombs contained inscriptions of the surname “Huan”, hinting at a familial connection, likely the final resting place of a married couple.

“What is rare is that two of the three tombs have been unearthed with seals and the same surname is Huan, so it can be inferred that the cemetery should belong to the tombs of the Huan family,” the institute said.

open image in gallery Glazed pottery found at the site ( Chinese Academy of Social Sciences )

Archaeologists also found the “exquisitely crafted and uncommon” traces of a coffin carriage with “two round wooden wheels” likely used to transport the deceased to the grave site.

“It was an important discovery of tombs in the Han Dynasty in recent years along the southeast coast of Shandong,” archaeologists said.

Scientists hope further analysis of the “exquisite” coffin structure and cart fragments could reveal valuable insights into burial customs of the Han Dynasty.