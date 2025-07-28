Mystery 4,000-year-old handprint found on Egyptian soul house

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A 4,000-year-old handprint has been discovered on a clay model intended for an Egyptian tomb, unearthed during preparations for an exhibition at Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The "rare and exciting" complete imprint was likely made by the item’s creator, an Egyptologist at the museum said, who touched the clay before it dried.

The impression was found on the base of a "soul house" – a miniature clay building designed for burial. The model dates from 2055 to 1650 BCE.

It had an open front space where items of food were laid out, in this example loaves of bread, a lettuce and an ox’s head.

Soul houses may have acted as offering trays or provided a place for the soul of the deceased to live within the tomb.

Helen Strudwick, senior Egyptologist at the Fitzwilliam Museum, said: “We’ve spotted traces of fingerprints left in wet varnish or on a coffin in the decoration, but it is rare and exciting to find a complete handprint underneath this soul house.

“This was left by the maker who touched it before the clay dried.

“I have never seen such a complete handprint on an Egyptian object before.”

open image in gallery Helen Strudwick, curator of Made in Ancient Egypt, views a 4,000-year-old ancient Egyptian handprint discovered on a 'soul house' at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge ahead of their forthcoming exhibition Made in Ancient Egypt opening in October. Researchers at the Cambridge University museum found the handprint on the base of the 'soul house'. ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

The researcher, who is also curator of the museum’s new Made in Ancient Egypt exhibition, continued: “You can just imagine the person who made this, picking it up to move it out of the workshop to dry before firing.

“Things like this take you directly to the moment when the object was made and to the person who made it, which is the focus of our exhibition.”

Analysis of the item suggests the potter who made it first created a framework of wooden sticks and then coated it with clay to make a building with two storeys supported by pillars.

Staircases were formed by pinching the wet clay.

During firing the wooden framework burnt away, leaving empty spaces in their place.

The handprint found underneath was probably made when someone, perhaps the potter, moved the house out of the workshop to dry before firing in a kiln, according to the researchers.

Ceramics were widely used in ancient Egypt, mostly as functional objects but occasionally as decorative pieces.

The soul house will be on display in the Fitzwilliam’s Made in Ancient Egypt exhibition which opens to the public on October 3.