Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Archaeologists have discovered a vast tunnel underneath an ancient Egyptian temple, which they say may lead to the long-lost tomb of queen Cleopatra.

The tunnel, which is at a depth of about 13m (42ft) below the ground, stretching over 1,300m (4200ft) and about 2m (6.5ft) high, was discovered during excavations at a site in the ancient city of Taposiris Magna, west of Alexandria.

Researchers, including Dominican archaeologist Kathleen Martínez, describe the tunnel as a “geometric miracle” based on its architectural design, adding that it is very similar to but longer than, Greece’s Jubilinos Tunnel – considered to be one of the most important engineering achievements of its time.

They say the tunnel carried water to a population of over 15,000 people during its time, similar to the role served by the Jubilinos Tunnel in Greece.

Archaeological excavations at the temple site have been complex, researchers say.

This is because part of the tunnel was discovered submerged under the Mediterranean water and the temple has also been hit by a number of earthquakes during the course of history, causing damages.

Researchers date the tunnel to the Ptolemaic period of about 304 BC to 30 BC.

This coincides with the time period when Cleopatra ruled Egypt from 51 to 30 BC. Archaeologists also found many artifacts inside the Temple including coins bearing the images and names of both Queen Cleopatra, and Alexander the Great, as well as several beheaded statues.

They also found statues of the goddess Isis and patterns and figurines of various shapes and sizes.

Cleopatra, who was the last ruler of Ptolemaic Egypt, died by suicide after her husband and Roman general Mark Antony also killed himself.

Scholars say Cleopatra had detailed plans in place for her and her husband to be buried together.

Now archaeologists suspect their tombs could be found someplace through the newly unearthed tunnel.

“This is the perfect place for the tomb of Cleopatra. If there’s a one percent chance that the last queen of Egypt could be buried there, it is my duty to search for her,” Dr Martínez told the blog Heritage Key.

“If we discover the tomb…it will be the most important discovery of the 21st century,” she added.

Excavations in the area have also unearthed a network of tunnels stretching from King Marriott Lake to the Mediterranean.

Archaeologists have also found 16 burials inside rock-carved tombs commonly used in the Greek and Roman centuries.

They have also unearthed a number of mummies highlighting features of the embankment process during the Greek and Roman periods.