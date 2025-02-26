Secrets of ancient Pompeii revealed in newly discovered frescoes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists working in Pompeii have unearthed a series of rare, almost life-size frescoes.

The discovery provides new clues into the religious life of the city before its destruction by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD.

It includes a large frieze extending across three walls of a banquet hall. The vivid images depict initiation rites for followers of Dionysus, the ancient Greek god associated with wine, fertility, theatre, and religious ecstasy.

These initiation rituals, known as the Mysteries of Dionysus, were secretive religious ceremonies dedicated to the god.

They promised spiritual enlightenment and potentially a blessed afterlife.

Dating back to 40-30 BC, the fresco portrays Dionysian followers in states of ritualistic ecstasy, engaged in dancing and hunting.

The artwork bears similarities to the frescoes of the nearby Villa of the Mysteries, discovered a century earlier.

open image in gallery The frieze depicts female followers of Dionysus ( Reuters )

"In 100 years' time, today will be remembered as historic because the discovery we are presenting is historic," Italian Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli, who attended the unveiling of the frescoes, said.

"Alongside the Villa of the Mysteries, this fresco forms an unparalleled testament to the lesser-known aspects of ancient Mediterranean life."

The large frieze depicts female followers of Dionysus as both dancers and hunters, carrying slaughtered goats or holding swords and animal entrails.

At its centre, a fresco shows an elegantly dressed woman, possibly awaiting initiation into the mysteries.

open image in gallery The frieze depicts both live and dead animals ( Reuters )

The upper frieze displays live and sacrificed animals, including a fawn, a gutted boar, roosters, and fish.

Researchers suggested this juxtaposition highlighted the dual nature of Dionysian worship, blending celebration with primal sacrifice.

"The question is, what do you want to be in life, the hunter or the prey?" said the director of Pompeii, Gabriel Zuchtriegel.

The once-thriving city of Pompeii and the surrounding countryside in southern Italy were submerged by ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded, killing thousands of Romans who had no idea they were living alongside one of Europe's biggest volcanoes.

open image in gallery The latest dig has so far revealed over 50 rooms ( Reuters )

The archaeological site covers approximately 66 hectares (165 acres), with about 44 hectares fully excavated.

The latest dig is in an area known as Regio IX which began in early 2023 and has so far revealed over 50 rooms.

Some of the recent discoveries include a black salon depicting scenes from the Trojan War, an extensive bath complex and a fresco that depicts what might be an ancestor of the Italian pizza.