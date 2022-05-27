Hapless Roman soldier labelled a ‘s****er’ in ancient phallic graffiti

Specialists in Roman epigraphy recognise engraving as mangled version of ‘Secundinus cacator’

Adam Dutton
Friday 27 May 2022 14:06
Comments
<p>The stone shows a large phallus next to the name of a Roman soldier and the word “Cacor”</p>

The stone shows a large phallus next to the name of a Roman soldier and the word “Cacor”

(Vindolanda Charitable Trust / SWNS)

Rude graffiti carved into stone branding a Roman soldier a “s***ter” has been unearthed at Hadrian’s Wall, 1,700 years after it was written.

The phallic engraving was discovered at Vindolanda, a fort and settlement near the iconic Sycamore Gap of the famous Northumberland structure.

The stone bore the image of a large phallus next to the name of a Roman soldier and the word “Cacor”, which is Latin for “s****er”.

Retired biochemist Dylan Herbert, from south Wales, made the discovery on 19 May during his second week as a volunteer excavator.

He said: “I’d been removing a lot of rubble all week and to be honest this stone had been getting in my way, I was glad when I was told I could take it out of the trench.”

Recommended

He added: “It looked from the back like all the others, a very ordinary stone, but when I turned it over, I was startled to see some clear letters.

“Only after we removed the mud did I realise the full extent of what I’d uncovered, and I was absolutely delighted.”

The face of the stone measured 40cm wide by 15cm tall and was engraved with the swear words “Secvndinvs Cacor”.

Retired Biochemist Dylan Herbert, from South Wales, made the discovery on 19 May during his second week volunteering on the excavations at the site

(Vindolanda Charitable Trust / SWNS)

Alexander Meyer, Alex Mullen, and Roger Tomlin, all specialists in Roman epigraphy, recognised it as a mangled version of “Secundinus cacator”, meaning “Secundinus, the s****er”.

Dr Andrew Birley, Director of Excavations and CEO of the Vindolanda Trust, said: “The recovery of an inscription, a direct message from the past, is always a great event on a Roman excavation, but this one really raised our eyebrows when we deciphered the message on the stone.”

Recommended

He added: “Its author clearly had a big problem with Secundinus and was confident enough to announce their thoughts publicly on a stone.

“I have no doubt that Secundinus would have been less than amused to see this when he was wandering around the site over 1,700 years ago.”

SWNS

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in