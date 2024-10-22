Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



British archaeologists have discovered a secret tomb below the city of Petra, believed to have lain undisturbed for 2,000 years.

Researchers from the University of St Andrews were given access to explore the Treasury, a World Heritage site that featured in the 1989 film Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade.

In the film, the impressive structure serves as the cinematic resting place of the Holy Grail, but the true purpose of the Treasury remains a mystery.

In what has been described as a “momentous achievement,” the team found a long-buried tomb containing the remains of 12 ancient skeletons – and even a chalice resembling the Holy Grail featured in film, starring Harrison Ford.

Professor Richard Bates, from the St Andrews School of Earth and Environmental Science: “The discovery is of international significance as very few complete burials from the early Nabataeans have ever been recovered from Petra before.

“The burials, their goods, and the human remains can all be expected to help fill the gaps of our knowledge in how Petra came to be and who the Nabaraenas were.”

The Treasury sits as the centre of an entire city carved by hand into the walls of a desert canyon by the people of the Nabatean Kingdom, 2000 years ago.

To the team’s shock, one of the skeletons in the chamber was found clutching a ceramic vessel described as looking “nearly identical” to the Holy Grail featured in the iconic adventure movie.

A programme is due to air detailing the historic excavation on the Discovery Channel, presented by adventurer Josh Gates who described the fascinating discovery.

“When we spotted what looked like a chalice, all of us just froze,” he said. “It looked nearly identical to the Holy Grail featured in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, set in the ancient building directly above the tomb. It was the ultimate moment of life imitating art.”

Detailed examination of the vessel reveals it to be the top part of a broken jug, likely dating to the first century BC.

The team were given permission by the Jordanian authorities to conduct a remote sensing scan and then dig beneath the Treasury. When a survey found probable underground chambers in and around the Treasury, an excavation plan was designed and carried out - revealing the presence the tomb.

Dr Tim Kinnaird from the University of St Andrews School of Earth and Environmental Sciences dated the tomb’s construction to the mid 1st century BC to the early 2nd century AD.

“The tomb was most likely built as a mausoleum and crypt in the Nabatean Kingdom at the beginning of the 1st century AD for Aretas IV Philopatris,” he said.

“Like many tombs in the valley, few remains have ever been found in the tombs due to their subsequent use and reuse over the last two millennia.”