The wreck of Endurance, Sir Ernest Shackleton’s famous ship, has been found off the coast of Antarctica more than a century after it sank.

The whereabouts of wooden ship, which was submerged in the Weddell Sea after it became trapped in ice in 1915, had remained a mystery for decades.

However, an expedition team has now located the remarkably intact vessel at a depth of 3,008 metres - and approximately four miles south of the position originally recorded by the ship’s captain Frank Worsley, The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust said.

The wreck was uncovered by Endurance22, a team which set off from Cape Town, South Africa, a month after the 100th anniversary of Sir Ernest’s death on a mission to locate it.

The expedition’s director of exploration said footage of Endurance showed it to be intact and “by far the finest wooden shipwreck” he has seen.

“We are overwhelmed by our good fortune in having located and captured images of Endurance,” Mensun Bound added.

“It is upright, well proud of the seabed, intact, and in a brilliant state of preservation. You can even see ‘Endurance‘ arced across the stern, directly below the taffrail.

“This is a milestone in polar history.”

Explorer Sir Ernest became a national hero in the early 20th Century after leading three British expeditions to the Antarctic between 1901 and 1917.

On his final expedition, he and the crew of Endurance had set out to achieve the first land crossing of Antarctica, but the ship did not reach land and became trapped in dense pack ice, forcing the 28 men on board to eventually abandon ship.

The crew were stuck in the ice for around 10 months, before escaping in lifeboats and on foot.

Dr John Shears, the expedition leader, said his team, which was accompanied by historian Dan Snow, had made "polar history" by completing what he called "the world's most challenging shipwreck search".

He said: "In addition, we have undertaken important scientific research in a part of the world that directly affects the global climate and environment.

"We have also conducted an unprecedented educational outreach programme, with live broadcasting from on board, allowing new generations from around the world to engage with Endurance22 and become inspired by the amazing stories of polar exploration, and what human beings can achieve and the obstacles they can overcome when they work together."

