Boom in metal detectorists sees record-breaking number of treasure discovered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Britain has seen a record number of archaeological discoveries and treasure finds in 2024, largely attributed to the significant contributions of metal detectorists.

Data released by the British Museum reveals a substantial rise in public-reported finds over the last three years, with an impressive 94 per cent originating from amateur enthusiasts.

This surge in metal detecting's popularity underscores what the museum describes as the "vital contribution made by members of the public to documenting and preserving the nation’s history."

Among the discoveries was a hoard of 179 silver pennies, likely buried on the eve of the Battle of Hastings in 1066.

Another item was a complete copper-alloy Roman vehicle fitting, found by a detectorist in Essex.

Thought to date from about AD 43 to 200, it was likely attached to the body of a carriage or wagon or to the yoke which hitched draught animals to the vehicle.

The latest annual figures for the Portable Antiquities Scheme (PAS) show there were 79,616 finds recorded in 2024.

This was up from 74,506 in 2023 and 53,490 in 2022.

open image in gallery Photo issued by the British Museum of early Medieval assemblage, found in Wiltshire ( British Museum )

Meanwhile, 1,540 treasure cases were reported in England, Wales and Northern Ireland during 2024, the highest number recorded in a single year.

The figure for 2023 was 1,377.

The counties recording the most PAS finds were Norfolk (7,120), Suffolk (5,410), Lincolnshire (5,133) and Gloucestershire (5,034), all agricultural counties known to have a rich archaeological heritage.

During the same period, Norfolk (138), Hampshire (110) and North Yorkshire (109) recorded the highest numbers of treasure finds.

More than 92% of objects were recovered from cultivated land, where archaeological material is especially vulnerable to agricultural damage.

Another find was an assemblage of early medieval precious metal objects found by detectorists in plough soil in Wiltshire, thought to form part of a high-status burial.

The find includes a silver, gold and garnet bird’s head terminal with elephant ivory inlays, possibly from a drinking horn, several gold rings, and other metal objects.

A follow-up excavation will be led by Cardiff University and the PAS.

A spokesman for the British Museum said: “These record-breaking figures are due in large part to metal detectorists, who account for 94% of recorded finds and demonstrate the vital contribution made by members of the public to documenting and preserving the nation’s history.”

open image in gallery Coins from a Harold II Yorkshire coin hoard ( British Museum )

Dr Nicholas Cullinan, director of the British Museum, said: “The British Museum is proud of its role in managing the Portable Antiquities Scheme and the treasure process.

“Together, they are vital tools for preserving and recording Britain’s past, ensuring that remarkable discoveries made by the public are protected, studied and made accessible to everyone.”

Culture minister Baroness Twycross said: “Treasure gives us unique insights into the world around us and helps to shape our national story. Discoveries provide us with a wealth of knowledge, improving our understanding of our history in greater detail.

“Thanks to the finders, landowners, museums and everyone involved in the treasure process, we have the rare opportunity to display these treasures to educate and inspire future generations to come.”