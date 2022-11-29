Jump to content

Mummies with golden tongues discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

Tongues were replaced with gold chips so they could speak to ancient Egyptian God of the dead

Aisha Rimi
Tuesday 29 November 2022 04:10
<p>The mummies were found in the ancient cemetary of Qewaisna</p>

The mummies were found in the ancient cemetary of Qewaisna

(Egyptian Ministry of Tourism )

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered several ancient tombs containing mummies with golden tongues in their mouths.

The mummies were found in the ancient cemetary of Qewaisna about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300BC and 640AD.

The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Supreme Council for Archaeology working in the Qewaisna region in the Menoufia Governate, uncovered an extension of the cemetary which included archaeological tombs dating back to different periods of time.

