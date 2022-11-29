Mummies with golden tongues discovered by archaeologists in Egypt
Tongues were replaced with gold chips so they could speak to ancient Egyptian God of the dead
Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered several ancient tombs containing mummies with golden tongues in their mouths.
The mummies were found in the ancient cemetary of Qewaisna about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300BC and 640AD.
The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Supreme Council for Archaeology working in the Qewaisna region in the Menoufia Governate, uncovered an extension of the cemetary which included archaeological tombs dating back to different periods of time.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies