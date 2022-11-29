Mummies with golden tongues discovered by archaeologists in Egypt

Archaeologists in Egypt have discovered several ancient tombs containing mummies with golden tongues in their mouths.

The mummies were found in the ancient cemetary of Qewaisna about 40 miles north of Cairo, dating between 300BC and 640AD.

The Egyptian archaeological mission of the Supreme Council for Archaeology working in the Qewaisna region in the Menoufia Governate, uncovered an extension of the cemetary which included archaeological tombs dating back to different periods of time.