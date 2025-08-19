Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A researcher has claimed that two inscriptions dating back 3,800 years found in the Egyptian desert may be the oldest written references to Moses.

The etchings were first discovered in the early 1900s and are now being re-examined by American-Israeli epigraphist Michael S. Bar-Ron, a graduate student at Ariel University.

They were found at Serabit el-Khadim, a turquoise mining site in the Sinai Desert once worked by Semitic labourers during the Middle Bronze Age.

The Proto-Sinaitic etchings date back to between 1800 and 1600BC, which are centuries before the earliest biblical texts were written between the 10th and 7th centuries BC.

Mr Bar-Ron argues the texts read “Zot M’Moshe” and “Ne’um Moshe”, which may translate as “This is from Moses” and “Declaration of Moses”.

If correct, they would represent the earliest known written reference to Moses outside of the Bible.

The inscriptions also refer to El, a deity linked to the Abrahamic God, according to Fox News.

Speaking to the broadcaster, Mr Bar-Ron said the inscriptions appear to resist worship of the ancient goddess Ba’alat by Semitic workers.

The Serabit el-Khadim site once housed a temple to Ba`alat, he added.

Vintage engraving of Ancient tombs at Serabit el-Khadim, Sinai 19th Century ( Getty Images )

“Rather than lauding Ba`alat … [the] readings curse out the Ba`alat cult, with words of warning and rebuke to its followers,” Mr Bar-Ron said.

“They include the terms 'BŠ' – ‘for shame’ or ‘this is shameful' – and ‘nimosh,’ [which means] ‘let us leave’ [or] ‘remove ourselves.’”

Academic response to the interpretation has been mixed.

Thomas Schneider, an Egyptologist at the University of British Columbia told Daily Mail that the new interpretation is “completely unproven and misleading.”

Translating the ancient inscriptions took nearly a decade, the epigraphist said.

“I spent eight years actively involved in the painstaking, oft-frustrating reconstruction of some 23 wordy Proto-Sinaitic inscriptions.

“That is, based on the principles of the foremost greats in the field, and informed by the work of my distinguished colleagues in the field.”

Mr Bar-Ron also suggested to Fox News that the “Moses” inscriptions may have a single author, pointing to stylistic similarities in wording.

His wider thesis examines “a Mosaic-type leadership” in the region at the time.

He described these latest findings as “nonessential icing on the cake”.

“The finding ‘Zot M'Moshe’ and ‘Ne'um Moshe’ were really last-minute discoveries and nonessential to that subpoint (possible Mosaic authorship), within a much more serious thesis,” he said.

Mr Bar-Ron stressed that his work will be subject to peer review, noting that his research has already been revised more than 100 times.

“If we were drawing such conclusions on the basis of one or two inscriptions, it would be weak,” he said. “Rather, they are based on what is understood across the full set found at Serabit el-Khadim.”

“I cannot emphasise enough how important it is for educated readers to actually read the proto-thesis itself.”

Attempts to find archaeological evidence for Moses have largely been unsuccessful.