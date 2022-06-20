The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Hunt is on for real One-Eyed Willy’s treasure as Spanish galleon that inspired The Goonies discovered
Remnants of shipwreck thought to have planted seed for eighties classic found in Oregon coastal cave after centuries, Liam James writes
Timbers from the shipwreck thought to have inspired Steven Spielberg to write action adventure classic The Goonies has been discovered of the west coast of the United States.
For years residents of Tillamook county on the Oregon coast have heard the tale of a Spanish galleon that sunk off Nehalem Beach in the late 17th century before European settlers claimed the western territory.
In 2020, a local fisherman exploring a sea cave near Nehalem found some old timbers and reported his discovery to the Maritime Archaeological Society (MAS), a group of volunteers who had been searching for the centuries-old shipwreck for more than a decade.
