Timbers from the shipwreck thought to have inspired Steven Spielberg to write action adventure classic The Goonies has been discovered of the west coast of the United States.

For years residents of Tillamook county on the Oregon coast have heard the tale of a Spanish galleon that sunk off Nehalem Beach in the late 17th century before European settlers claimed the western territory.

In 2020, a local fisherman exploring a sea cave near Nehalem found some old timbers and reported his discovery to the Maritime Archaeological Society (MAS), a group of volunteers who had been searching for the centuries-old shipwreck for more than a decade.