How robots are breathing new life into Pompeii’s shattered treasures

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pioneering robotic system is set to revolutionise the painstaking task of reassembling Pompeii's ancient Roman frescoes, offering a new lease of life to artefacts shattered and buried for centuries.

Developed under the EU-funded RePAIR project, the technology combines advanced image recognition, AI-driven puzzle-solving, and ultra-precise robotic hands.

It aims to significantly accelerate the traditionally slow and often frustrating work of archaeological restoration.

Launched in 2021 and coordinated by Venice's Ca' Foscari University, the initiative was showcased in Pompeii on Thursday.

The archaeological site has served as a crucial testing ground for international research teams involved.

The experimental project "actually started from a very concrete necessity to recompose fragments of frescoes that had been destroyed during the Second World War", the site's director Gabriel Zuchtriegel said.

Frescoes depicting mythological characters Appolo and Cassandra in Pompeii ( Parco Archeologico di Pompei Press Office/AFP/Getty )

Researchers believe the technology could transform restoration practices worldwide.

The robot uses twin arms equipped with flexible hands in two sizes and vision sensors to identify, grip and assemble fragments without damaging their delicate surfaces.

The once-thriving city of Pompeii, near Naples, and its surrounding countryside were submerged by volcanic ash when Mount Vesuvius exploded in AD 79.

Researchers focused on frescoes preserved in a fragmentary state in Pompeii's storerooms – two large ceiling paintings which were damaged during the initial eruption and later shattered by bombing in the Second World War, and frescoes from the so-called 'House of the Gladiators' which collapsed in 2010.

Replicas were created during this initial testing phase to avoid risking the original pieces.

While the robotics teams worked on designing and building the system, experts in artificial intelligence and machine learning developed algorithms to reconstruct the frescoes, matching colours and patterns that may not be visible to the human eye.

Experts say the task is similar to solving a giant jigsaw puzzle, with extra difficulties such as missing pieces and no reference image of the final result.

"It's like you buy four or five boxes of jigsaw puzzles," said Marcello Pelillo, the Venice university professor who coordinated the project.

"You mix everything together, then you throw away the boxes and try to solve four or five puzzles at the same time."