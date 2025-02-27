Pompeii volcanic eruption was so hot it turned brain to glass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A glass-like substance found in the skull of a person who perished in the volcanic eruption of Mount Vesuvius has helped archaeologists unravel the sequence of events that wiped out Pompeii and Herculaneum in 79AD.

The study, published on Thursday in Scientific Reports, assessed the mysterious substance bearing similarities to glass and found that it comprised the individual’s brain.

Researchers suspect the person’s brain likely underwent “fast heating” followed by “very fast cooling” to turn into glass.

Glass rarely occurs naturally as it needs a liquid to cool rapidly and not crystallise when turning solid.

For glass formation, the substance must become solid at a temperature well above its surroundings.

open image in gallery Remains of an individual in their bed at Collegium Augustalium, Herculaneum ( Pier Paolo Petrone )

It is thus extremely rare for an organic substance to take a glass-like form as ambient temperatures are rarely low enough for water – a key component of organic matter – to solidify.

This is why the formation of glass in nature is mostly restricted to comet strikes on sandy landscapes.

The only piece of suspected naturally occurring organic glass was found in Herculaneum, Italy, in 2020, but it was unclear how the material had formed.

“Here we demonstrate that material with glassy appearance found within the skull of a seemingly male human body entombed within the hot pyroclastic flow deposits of the 79CE Vesuvius eruption formed by a unique process of vitrification of his brain at very high temperature, and is the only such occurrence on Earth,” the new study noted.

open image in gallery Sample of organic glass found inside the skull of the Pompeii individual ( Pier Paolo Petrone )

Scientists analysed fragments of the glass found inside the skull and spinal cord of the individual from Herculaneum, found lying in their bed in the Collegium Augustalium. They carried out advanced imaging using X-rays and electron microscopy to find that for the brain to become glass, it must have been heated above at least 510C before cooling rapidly.

Such organic glass couldn’t have formed if the person was heated solely by the fiery wind and ash that buried the city. That is because the temperatures of these flows did not reach higher than 465C and they would have cooled slowly.

Based on this analysis and studies of modern volcanic eruptions, researchers concluded that a super-heated ash cloud that dissipated quickly was the first deadly event during Vesuvius’s eruption.

This event likely raised the individual’s temperature above 510C before they rapidly cooled to ambient temperatures as the cloud dissipated.

The individual’s skull and spine likely protected the brain from a complete thermal breakdown and allowed fragments of this unique organic glass to form, researchers said.