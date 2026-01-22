Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Fossil reveals secrets of entirely different form of life no longer found on Earth

Prototaxites belonged to an ‘entirely extinct evolutionary branch of life‘

An artist’s impression of what the long extinct species of prototaxites may have looked like. (Matt Hunpage/PA)
An artist’s impression of what the long extinct species of prototaxites may have looked like. (Matt Hunpage/PA)

A fossil of Prototaxites, a colossal lifeform that once towered over ancient landscapes, is set to go on display at the National Museum of Scotland.

This enigmatic organism, which grew to more than eight metres tall, belonged to an "entirely extinct evolutionary branch of life", scientists believe. Initially thought to be a fungus, experts now suggest Prototaxites, which vanished approximately 360 million years ago, was neither plant nor fungus.

The 410-million-year-old fossil was discovered in the Rhynie chert, a sedimentary deposit near Rhynie, Aberdeenshire, and has been added to National Museums Scotland’s collections in Edinburgh.

A new paper in Science Advances reinforces the theory that Prototaxites was a unique life form no longer found on Earth.

The prototaxites fossil was found in Aberdeenshire (Neil Hanna/PA)
The prototaxites fossil was found in Aberdeenshire (Neil Hanna/PA)

Dr Sandy Hetherington, co-lead author and research associate at National Museums Scotland, and senior lecturer in biological sciences at the University of Edinburgh, said: “It’s really exciting to make a major step forward in the debate over prototaxites, which has been going on for around 165 years.

“They are life, but not as we now know it, displaying anatomical and chemical characteristics distinct from fungal or plant life, and therefore belonging to an entirely extinct evolutionary branch of life.

Researchers (R to L) Sandy Hetherington, Corentin Loron and Laura Cooper at the National Museums Collection Centre with sample fossils of the species Prototaxites. (Neil Hanna/PA)
Researchers (R to L) Sandy Hetherington, Corentin Loron and Laura Cooper at the National Museums Collection Centre with sample fossils of the species Prototaxites. (Neil Hanna/PA)

“Even from a site as loaded with palaeontological significance as Rhynie, these are remarkable specimens and it’s great to add them to the national collection in the wake of this exciting research.”

Co-lead and first author, Dr Corentin Loron, from the UK centre for Astrobiology at the university, said: “The Rhynie chert is incredible. It is one of the world’s oldest, fossilised, terrestrial ecosystems and because of the quality of preservation and the diversity of its organisms, we can pioneer novel approaches such as machine learning on fossil molecular data.

“There is a lot of other material from the Rhynie chert already in museum collections for comparative studies, which can add important context to scientific results.”

Co-first author Laura Cooper, a PhD student from the Institute of molecular plant sciences at the university, said: “Our study, combining analysing the chemistry and anatomy of this fossil, demonstrates that prototaxites cannot be placed within the fungal group.

Artist’s impression of what the environment at Rhynie, Aberdeenshire, where the prototaxites fossils were discovered, would have looked like 410 million years ago. (Matt Humpage/PA)
Artist’s impression of what the environment at Rhynie, Aberdeenshire, where the prototaxites fossils were discovered, would have looked like 410 million years ago. (Matt Humpage/PA)

“As previous researchers have excluded prototaxites from other groups of large complex life, we concluded that prototaxites belonged to a separate and now entirely extinct lineage of complex life.

“Prototaxites, therefore, represents an independent experiment that life made in building large, complex organisms, which we can only know about through exceptionally preserved fossils.”

Dr Nick Fraser, keeper of natural sciences at National Museums Scotland, said: “We’re delighted to add these new specimens to our ever-growing natural science collections which document Scotland’s extraordinary place in the story of our natural world over billions of years to the present day.

“This study shows the value of museum collections in cutting-edge research as specimens collected over time are, cared for and made available for study for direct comparison or through the use of new technologies.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in