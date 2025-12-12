Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Roman military officers stationed in Egypt kept pet monkeys imported from India as a symbol of wealth, according to a new study of an ancient animal cemetery containing the bodies of dozens of macaques.

The ancient cemetery in Berenike on the east coast of Egypt was first discovered in 2011, with researchers excavating almost 800 burials at the site to date.

But one of the most intriguing excavations of all was of 35 monkeys at a site just outside the Egyptian port's urban area, scientists say.

Researchers have now dated the remains of these primates to the first and second centuries AD – a time when high-ranking Roman military officers lived in the area.

Analysis of the monkey bones revealed that most of the primates are macaques from India, providing the first physical proof of a live animal trade from India to Roman Egypt.

"The Berenike burials of monkeys of this species are the first unequivocal indication of organised importation of non-human primates from beyond the ocean," scientists wrote in the study published in the Journal of Roman Archaeology.

Monkey burials from the Berenike pet cemetery ( P. Osypiński, M. Osypińska (Journal of Roman Archaeology 2025) )

Archaeologists also found clues buried with the monkeys, hinting they were used as pets by high-ranking Romans.

Objects such as restraining collars, food, and luxury items such as iridescent shells were found along with the monkey skeletons.

Some monkeys seem to have even had their own pets, like a piglet or kittens, which were buried alongside them.

About two in five monkey burials at the site contained grave goods, compared with very few burials of cats and dogs.

The researchers said this showed “the special status of these primates among other buried companion animals”.

"Owning monkeys may have been an element of identity, a distinct marker of one's elite place in local society," they wrote.

However, the study also suggests some monkeys were likely not taken care of adequately.

Some of the macaque skulls showed signs of malnutrition, likely caused by a poor diet lacking fruits and vegetables.

Overall, the findings represent the most comprehensive evidence to date for Romans in Egypt keeping exotic pets.

“It suggests a resident Roman elite, possibly associated with Roman legionary officers posted at the harbour,” scientists wrote.