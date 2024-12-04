Archaeologists discover new secrets hidden in Italy’s warm mud baths

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Ancient statues, coins, jewels and still-intact eggs from Roman and Etruscan times have been recovered from thermal baths in southern Tuscany, Italy’s culture ministry said on Tuesday, presenting the latest discoveries at the site.

Archaeologists have been digging in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop town about 160 km (100 miles) north of Rome, and announced other remarkable finds over the past two years.

They have been exploring the mud-caked, sacred thermal baths since 2019.

San Casciano had a shrine linked to hot water springs used for healing purposes as far back into the 3rd century B.C., the ministry said. Etruscans and Romans used to throw offerings in there, which are now being excavated.

The latest findings, located almost 5 metres (16 feet) below the ground, include male and female bronze sculptures, including of man cut in half lengthwise, thousands of coins, a gold crown and ring, precious stones, and a series of snake sculptures.

open image in gallery The so-called praying woman statuette is shown by a worker after it was discovered and pulled out from the muddy ruins of an ancient spa in San Casciano dei Bagni, a hilltop village in southern Tuscany still home to popular thermal baths, in Grosseto, Italy ( via REUTERS )

One of these is almost one metre (one yard) long and is likely a representation of Agathos Daimon, a bearded snake-like god with horns from Greek mythology, who may have been the protector of the springs, the ministry said.

It would be the largest bronze sculpture of this god recovered so far, the statement said, noting that smaller examples are held at the British Museum in London and at the National Archaeological Museum in Naples.

open image in gallery An egg is shown during restoration after it was discovered and pulled out from the muddy ruins of an ancient spa in San Casciano dei Bagni ( via REUTERS )

Thousands of egg shells were also found, as well as eggs that were intact or with small holes showing the yolk still inside, plus twigs decorated with plants and pine cones, as part of earthly donations to the sanctuary.

San Casciano’s artefacts are believed to have been preserved over centuries by the warm mud of the springs. They are due to be put on display in a new museum scheduled to open in the town in late 2026.

In 2022 Roman deities, which date back to around the first 1st century AD, have been discovered nestled between the ruins of the ancient bathhouse in Tuscany.

At the time culture minister Massimo Osanna dubbed the find one of the most remarkable discoveries “in the history of the ancient Mediterranean” and the most important since the Riace Bronzes, a giant pair of ancient Greek warriors, were pulled from the sea in 1972.

The condition of the perfectly conserved statues – which have maintained their intricate facial features, striking inscriptions and flowing tunics – is down to the thick, mud shroud they have lain dormant beneath for some 2,000 years.