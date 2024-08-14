Support truly

Remarkable new scientific research at Stonehenge has revealed an extraordinary new mystery.

Mineralogical tests on the massive 6-tonne stone at the heart of the monument show that that central rock, known as the Altar Stone, had been brought to Stonehenge from the far north of Scotland.

Significantly, the Altar Stone is arguably the most ritually important stone in Stonehenge - because it is the rock that marks the intersection of the prehistoric temple’s two most important celestial alignments - the winter solstice sunrise to summer solstice sunset alignment and the summer solstice sunrise to winter solstice sunset alignment.

It’s already known that some of Stonehenge’s other smaller stones were brought to the site from southwest Wales - around 120 miles away. But moving a rock from northern Scotland or Orkney would have involved a journey of well over 500 miles.

The discovery has huge implications - and is likely to transform archaeologists’ perceptions about key aspects of life in prehistoric Britain. Up to now, most scholars have assumed that British Neolithic society was exclusively local or regional (based on tribal, clan or similar identities) - but the newly discovered Stonehenge-Scotland link when combined with the Welsh origin of some Stonehenge stones suggests that there might also have been a pan-British aspect to how Neolithic Britons saw themselves.

Aberystwyth University geologist Nick Pearce analysing Neolithic standing stones in Orkney ( Prof Richard Bevins, Aberystwyth University )

The newly revealed Scottish link implies that 4500 years ago, there was already at least some Britain-wide political and religious cooperation. That’s because the Neolithic people who transported the six-tonne rock from northern Scotland or the Orkneys to southern England must have known that Stonehenge existed, that it was being expanded and precisely what shape and size of giant rock was required. That suggests geopolitical cooperation or even some religious commonality.

The now partly buried (sunken in the ground) Altar Stone ( English Heritage )

Another aspect of the new discovery is the southern British Neolithic choice of northern Scotland, potentially the Orkneys, as a symbolic partner in Stonehenge’s construction. That is conceivably because Wiltshire and Orkney were arguably Britain’s two most advanced Neolithic cultures. The fact that despite being at opposite ends of Britain, they now appear to have been well aware of each other’s existence and appear to have developed geopolitical and religious links, has far-reaching implications which will profoundly change scholars’ views of the nature of prehistoric Britain.

Britain's greatest prehistoric temple: New research has revealed that Stonehenge's crucial (now partly buried) central stone was brought to the site from northern mainland Scotland or the Orkneys. ( Wiki )

But the new Stonehenge Scottish link discovery is not just important from an ancient geopolitical perspective. It will also transform perception of British Neolithic maritime technology.

Dragging a 6-tonne rock across mountains, hills, valleys and at least thirty rivers for well over 500 miles (in practice probably at least 700 miles) would have taken several years to accomplish - so it is relatively unlikely that the rock was brought over land from northern Scotland to Wiltshire.

It’s far more likely that it was brought by sea, a journey that would have probably taken just a few months. Up till now, many prehistorians would have assumed that seaworthy craft capable of safely carrying such a massive load would not have existed in Neolithic Britain.

What’s more, the stone would almost certainly have been accompanied on its journey by a large team of mariners, priests and others - so it’s conceivable that it proceeded south as part of a substantial flotilla.

The North Sea is often far from calm - so the craft would have needed to deal with at least some relatively choppy waters and of course the flotilla’s navigators would have needed to have prior knowledge of the coastline of at least eastern Britain.

It’s likely therefore that the flotilla proceeded south, hugging Britain’s east coast for some 700 miles and then turned west into the Thames estuary, along the Thames and part of the Kennet until Newbury or possibly Hungerford, where the rock would have been unloaded and then dragged (on a sledge or on rollers) for at least 30 miles to its final destination, Stonehenge.

Today only a few of the stones of Stenness on Orkney still stand - but this 19th century image shows what that stone circle originally looked like. ( Wiki )

But why did the Neolithic builders of Stonehenge want a northern Scottish (or Orkney) rock as the symbolic centre of their spectacular southern British stone temple? At present there is no way of knowing for certain the answer to that question. However, it is possible that the concept of stone circles was first developed in Orkney - and that somehow the builders of Stonehenge were aware of that.

It is therefore conceivable that they therefore wanted to ensure that the central feature of their new monument came from Orkney. Indeed it is possible that the six-tonne rock had been chosen specifically for its religious significance - and that it had formed part of a major stone circle in Orkney.

No doubt, archaeologists will be investigating that possibility - not least because the great rock brought well over 500 miles to Stonehenge is roughly the same size and approximate shape as some of the stones used in the construction of stone circles in Orkney.

So it is conceivable that the builders of Stonehenge were deliberately paying homage to what they may have perceived as their great temple’s ideological/theological ancestor.

It also suggests that the builders of Stonehenge viewed their great monument as a composite temple made-up of components from across a much wider geographical and ideological landscape, symbolically and perhaps even spiritually incorporating several different parts of Britain (certainly including Wales and mainland Scotland or Orkney).

But were there other exotic components in Stonehenge that have yet to be discovered? Archaeologists will now be on the lookout for just such till-now-under-researched features.

“The fact that Stonehenge’s Altar Stone appears to come from mainland Scotland or the Orkneys has substantial implications for our understanding of Stonehenge itself and of Neolithic society in general,” said one of the key scientists involved in the research, Dr Robert Ixer, a senior research fellow at the Institute of Archaeology in London.

“It completely rewrites the relationships between the Neolithic populations of the whole of the British Isles,” he further told the Guardian. “The science is beautiful and it’s remarkable, and it’s going to be discussed for decades to come … It is jaw-dropping.”

The Altar Stone, newly revealed as being of northern Scottish or Orkney origin is similar in shape and size to some of the stones which comprise an Orkney stone circle called the Stones of Stenness. ( Wiki )

The research has been carried out by scientists from the Aberystwyth University, London’s Institute of Archaeology and Australia’s Curtin and Adelaide universities and is being published today in the UK-based scientific journal, Nature.

But it was a British geologist at Australia’s Curtin University who did the crucial research, pinpointing a northern Scottish/Orkney origin for Stonehenge’s central stone.

They identified the stone’s mineralogical fingerprint (and crucially the geological ages of that fingerprint – ranging from around 3 billion to around 460 million years) which showed that the closest match by far was the extreme north of Scotland (including the Orkneys)

“It’s been a two year voyage of discovery for me and my colleagues. We collated more than 500 ages for the minerals within the altar stone and it was those ages which, when correlated, gave us the crucial chronological fingerprint which revealed the northern Scottish origin of the rock,” said Anthony Clarke, the British geologist who carried out the crucial research at Curtin University, Australia.

Of all the ancient sites of Britain, Stonehenge really is the mystery which keeps on giving.