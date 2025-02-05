69-million-year-old skull found in Antarctica is oldest ‘modern’ bird

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A prehistoric bird, akin to modern-day loons and grebes, has been identified as the oldest known ancestor of all living birds.

The near-complete fossil skull, unearthed on Vega Island near the Antarctic Peninsula, reveals a bird that thrived in the challenging waters off Antarctica roughly 69 million years ago, just three million years before the dinosaur-killing asteroid impact.

Initially described two decades ago, the Vegavis iaai fossil lacked sufficient cranial remains to definitively place it within the avian family tree. Now, analysis of the bird’s upper beak bones and brain shape has allowed researchers to classify Vegavis among the anatomically modern birds, pushing back the known origins of this lineage. This discovery provides a crucial glimpse into avian evolution just before the catastrophic event that reshaped life on Earth.

“Both of those features are observable in the new Vegavis specimen,” said evolutionary biologist Chris Torres of the University of the Pacific in California, lead author of the research published in the journal Nature.

Vegavis was an early waterfowl, a group that also includes ducks and geese. Vegavis appears to have been ecologically specialized to pursue fish and other prey underwater in a shallow marine ecosystem. Antarctica at the time was not the desolate land of snow and ice that it is today, but rather a forested landscape with a temperate climate.

Birds evolved during the Jurassic Period from small feathered dinosaurs. The oldest-known bird, Archaeopteryx, dates to about 150 million years ago. With a mouthful of teeth and long bony tails, the earliest birds were a far cry from modern ones. Vegavis is one of only two modern birds known from the age of dinosaurs. The other one, Asteriornis maastrichtensis, lived about 67 million years ago in what is now Belgium.

open image in gallery A Cretaceous Period bird called Vegavis iaai pursuit diving for fish in the shallow ocean off the coast of the Antarctic peninsula, with nautilus-like ammonites and marine reptiles called plesiosaurs nearby, about 69 million years ago ( via REUTERS )

Vegavis was the size of a mallard but did not have a bill like a duck. It instead had a spear-shaped beak like a loon.

Its skeletal structure indicates that it dove for its dinner.

“Vegavis almost certainly preyed on fish and small invertebrates that lived in the shallow marine environment near the Antarctic Peninsula, like the diet of certain birds alive today like loons, grebes and even penguins. Exactly how deep it could go and the length of time it could spend underwater is not clear,” said evolutionary biologist and study senior author Patrick O’Connor of Ohio University and the Denver Museum of Nature & Science.

“We know that Vegavis would have shared the marine ecosystem with other birds and an array of different fishes. But unlike today, it would have also shared the water with classic Cretaceous creatures,” O’Connor added, including marine reptiles such as long-necked plesiosaurs and strong-jawed mosasaurs as well as large nautilus-like ammonites.

As preserved, the skull measures about 3 inches (7.6 cm) long, but would have been a bit longer in life because it is incomplete.

“Previous studies noted its body was shaped very similarly to - and thus functioned very similarly to - modern loons and especially grebes. The legs were shifted towards the back of the body, an adaptation to swimming and especially foot-propelled diving, like loons and grebes,” Torres said.

“The new fossil expands that similarity to the skull,” Torres added, showing that Vegavis had a beak suited to fish hunting along with musculature adapted for pursuit diving, like loons and grebes.

Functionally, its skull is similar to that of loons and grebes - birds that snap their jaws closed against the resistive forces of water in pursuit of fish, Torres said.

Noting that waterfowl are a specialized avian form, the researchers suspect that the first anatomically modern birds actually appeared millions of years before Vegavis.

“We predict that there should be even older examples,” O’Connor said. “Whether in Antarctica or elsewhere remains to be seen.”