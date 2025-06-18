Archaeologists unearth historic remains of American schoolhouse for Black children

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Archaeologists in Virginia have unearthed a significant piece of American history, announcing the discovery of the 18th-century foundation of a building that once supported the nation's oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children.

William & Mary University in Williamsburg confirmed the foundation, dating back to the 1700s, was found almost entirely intact. Beneath the structure, researchers also uncovered a cellar layered with centuries of artefacts, including fragments of slate pencils and various pieces of jewellery, offering a tangible link to the past.

The historic schoolhouse later transitioned into a dormitory, providing accommodation for some of the pioneering generations of women to attend college in the United States, further cementing its multifaceted historical significance.

“The roots of our city and university entwine here," said Katherine A. Rowe, William & Mary’s president. "Every layer of history that it reveals gives us new insights into our early republic, from the Williamsburg Bray School through the generations that followed, up through the early 20th century.”

The Williamsburg Bray School taught hundreds of mostly enslaved students in the 1760s. The school rationalized slavery within a religious framework. And yet becoming literate also gave them more agency, with students sharing what they learned with family members.

The schoolhouse then became a private home before it was incorporated into William & Mary’s growing campus. The building was expanded for various purposes, including student housing, and later moved from its original location.

open image in gallery William & Mary archaeologists uncover a foundation from the 1700s that once held the nation's oldest surviving schoolhouse for Black children in 2025, in Williamsburg, Va. (William Mary/William Mary Center for Archaeological Research via AP)

Historians identified the structure in 2020 through a scientific method that examines tree rings in lumber. It was then moved to the Colonial Williamsburg Foundation, a living history museum that includes parts of the original city. The museum has restored the schoolhouse and is working to identify the students' descendants.

Meanwhile, archaeologists with Colonial Williamsburg recently uncovered the foundation and cellar during a major project by William & Mary to renovate a university building, Gates Hall. The school's archaeologists are also involved.

Tom Higgins of William & Mary’s Center for Archaeological Research said the cellar is not lined with bricks and “was probably dug soon after the foundations were laid.”

Researchers have found handmade ceramics often associated with sites of enslavement and Indigenous communities, the university said. There are also items that appear to be more recent, such as a shard of glass depicting Minerva, Roman goddess of wisdom, justice, war and the arts.

From 1924 to 1930, the building housed Methodist women attending William & Mary.

“We know that the girls at Brown Hall were furnishing their dorms,” said Michele Brumfield, senior researcher at the university's archaeological center. “So maybe they were bringing in things like this.”