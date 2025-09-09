New marsupial species discovered in Australia could already be extinct

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new marsupial species closely related to the kangaroo was discovered in Australia, but it might already have gone extinct.

Scientists, including those from the Curtin University, found the new species based on fossils collected from caves of Nullarbor in south and southwestern Australia.

The study, published in the journal Zootaxa, assessed the skull and teeth fossils to discover a previously unknown woylie – also known as brush-tailed bettong – and two other living subspecies.

Researchers have described the new Nullarbor cave species as Bettongia haoucharae.

However, they hope to work further to identify an appropriate collaborative name along with indigenous Australians, including the Noongar people from whom the word “woylie” came to be used.

The woylie species are ecosystem engineers, capable of turning over several tonnes of earth each year, searching for their favourite mushrooms and are native to Western Australia, according to the new study.

Researchers hope the findings will unravel further clues about the diversity of woylies.

New marsupial species Bettongia haoucharae found in Australia ( Nellie Pease )

This could prove “very important” for conservation when considering breeding and translocation initiatives to increase the size and fitness of populations, they say.

“Woylies are critically endangered marsupials that have been the focus of conservation efforts for decades,” study lead author and PhD candidate Jake Newman-Martin added.

“In this new research, we’ve named a completely new species based on fossil material, and two new subspecies of woylies for the first time. Sadly, many of them have become extinct before we’ve even been aware of them,” Mr Newman-Martin said.

Until now, scientists have typically used bone measurements to assess the diversity of woylies and the number of species.

In the new study, researchers examined specimens from the Western Australian Museum, South Australia Museum, Australian Museum, Queensland Museum, Museums Victoria, Flinders University research collection, Natural History Museum London, and Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

“This research confirmed several distinct species expanded the known diversity of woylies by measuring skull and body fossil material that had previously not been looked at in detail,” said Kenny Travouillon, Curator of Terrestrial Zoology at the Western Australian Museum.

“What we’ve found through this research tells us that examining fossils alongside genetic tools could offer significant insights that may help conservation efforts of this critically endangered native species,” Dr Travoullon said.

Scientists hope future classification of species follows a combined approach, assessing body features and molecular analysis of fossils as well as modern and historical specimens for a complete understanding of animals/