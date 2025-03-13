Tiny bird found using fake ‘hawk’ calls to scare away threats

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A tiny bird in Australia has been spotted using fake hawk alarm calls to scare threats away from their nests to protect their babies, shedding more light on deceptive sounds used by animals to defend against predators.

The brown thornbill is a small bird weighing only about seven grams (0.25 oz).

It uses deceptive vocal mimicry to defend its offspring against the large predator pied currawongs, which are about 40 times larger than the thornbill.

They were specifically found mimicking the chorus cacophony of alarmed birds against hawks to create fear among predators.

This adaptation seems to capitalise on the behaviour among several animals to eavesdrop on other species’ alarm calls to gain information about danger.

open image in gallery Brown thornbill ( Jessica McLachlan via Eurekalert )

Researchers from the Australian National University found that the thornbills give deceptive “hawk!” alarm calls.

These calls are both their own, and a mimicry of other species when their nest is attacked by the much larger pied currawongs.

In the new study, published in the journal Biology Letters, scientists recorded and analysed these calls.

They specifically tested whether the deception tactics work by exploiting the predator’s natural response to alarm calls, and what role mimicry plays.

open image in gallery Pied currawong ( Jessica McLachlan )

Researchers found that playback of these specific alarm calls fooled currawongs into scanning for danger or flying away as if they were responding to flying hawks.

“Thornbills give their own and mimetic aerial alarm calls when defending nestlings against currawongs, who are fooled into scanning for danger or flying away,” scientists wrote.

Such a response from the predator bird could give the thornbill chicks a chance to escape, they say.

“Currawongs were more likely to flee, and delayed feeding longer, after playback of purely aerial compared with purely mobbing alarm choruses,” researchers say.

The tiny bird carefully mimics the illusion of a chorus of alarmed birds – a reliable cue of extreme danger – and the deception exploits the currawong’s fear of flying hawks.

Since the thornbills are tiny, it is difficult for them to mimic vocalisations of hawks themselves, which are hundreds of times larger.

Hence, they seem to be limiting themselves to mimicking the chorus of hawk alarm calls given by much smaller local bird species.

And since hawks are also usually silent when hunting, the alarm calls of local birds may be the most effective sound creating an illusion of a hawk's presence, scientists say.

“Mimicry likely creates an illusion of a multi-species alarm chorus,” they noted.

The study, researchers say, is the first experimental demonstration of deceptive alarm calls being used by birds to fool nest predators.