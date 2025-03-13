Groundbreaking theory may transform our understanding of ‘white holes’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A groundbreaking new study proposes that black holes, which absorb everything into an inescapable void, may eventually transition into “white holes” that eject matter and energy into the cosmos.

Black holes form when a star collapses under its own gravity, creating a singularity – a point of infinite density where the laws of physics as we know them cease to operate.

However, a new study, published in the journal Physical Research Letters, suggests that the singularity may not be an end but a transition point that could lead to a white hole.

White holes are theorised entities that create matter and energy by "spitting" them back into the universe.

The research is based on observations of the behaviour of particles at the atomic level and below as well as new theories of the nature of time.

Digital impression of white hole ( Philip Drury, University of Sheffield )

In the study, scientists used a simplified theoretical model of a black hole called a planar black hole model, which departs from the conventional spherical structure, and instead features a flat, two-dimensional boundary.

This model, scientists say, could mark a significant shift in how we perceive black holes and their evolution.

If the model holds, they say, white holes might allow for a connection between what we perceive as a singularity, and “a new phase of existence beyond it.”

In this scenario, a hypothetical observer traveling through the black hole could emerge from a white hole, where the traditional understanding of time and space breaks down entirely.

Traditionally, time is viewed as linear and absolute, but researchers say time could be dynamic, shaped by dark energy thought to be responsible for the universe’s acceleration.

Dark energy is thought to be the mysterious entity behind the accelerating expansion of the cosmos and could constitute up to 68 per cent of the Universe.

Researchers propose that time itself could be measured against dark energy as a relative phenomenon deeply interconnected with the dynamic state of the universe.

Scientists say that applying the laws of quantum mechanics may replace black hole singularity by a region of large tiny, temporary fluctuations in the energy of space where space and time do not end.

"In quantum mechanics, time as we understand it cannot end as systems perpetually change and evolve,” said Steffen Gielen, a co-author of the study.

Instead, in this region of a collapsed star, researchers say space and time transition into a new phase called a white hole – a theoretical region where time begins.

They say future studies in this area could help resolve long-standing paradoxes associated with black holes such as what happens to information when it falls into a black hole.

The study has implications to gain more insights into the evolution of the cosmos, but also invites skepticism and further exploration, scientists say.

They call for further research to verify these ideas through observational data and advanced simulation models.