This high fat diet may be key to keeping brain young, scientists say

Switching to a high-fat diet containing foods such as fish, berries and nuts could help improve brain health in people at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer’s, a new study suggests.

Such a high-fat and low-carb diet, also known as a ketogenic diet, could potentially slow or prevent cognitive decline in people at high risk of Alzheimer’s, researchers from the University of Missouri-Columbia say.

The research, published in the Journal of Neurochemistry, assesses whether this diet provides special benefits for people born with the APOE4 gene, which is known to be the strongest genetic risk factor for late-onset Alzheimer’s.

The APOE4 gene has previously been linked to early brain metabolic dysfunction and gut bacteria alterations.

“Targeting these early changes through dietary interventions may reduce AD risk in asymptomatic carriers,” scientists wrote in the study.

Alzheimer's patient holds an apple at Les Papillons de Marcelle house in Arles, France ( AFP via Getty )

A previous study had revealed that female mice carrying the APOE4 gene developed healthier gut bacteria and showed higher brain energy levels when given a ketogenic diet compared to those that ate more carbohydrates.

Researchers suspect diet may change how the brain fuels itself.

“When we eat carbs, our brains convert the glucose into fuel for our brains, but those with the APOE4 gene – particularly females – struggle to convert the glucose into brain energy, and this can lead to cognitive decline down the road,” study co-author Kira Ivanich explained.

When we eat a keto diet, the body produces a group of chemicals known as ketones to use as an alternative fuel source.

This may decrease the odds of developing Alzheimer’s by preserving the health of brain cells, scientists say.

“Ketogenic diet increased beneficial species such as Lactobacillus johnsonii and Lactobacillus reuteri while reducing pathogenic Bacteroides intestinalis,” the new study noted.

The gut bacteria shifts were found to help improve brain mitochondria function, fat metabolism and the balance of key brain chemicals.

“These findings highlight the ketogenic diet's potential to reprogram the gut–brain axis,” scientists said, adding that the results highlighted the importance of tailoring diets and interventions to those who would benefit most.

“Instead of expecting one solution to work for everyone, it might be better to consider a variety of factors, including someone’s genotype, gut microbiome, gender, and age,” said Ai-Ling Lin, another of the study.

“Since the symptoms of Alzheimer’s – which tend to be irreversible once they start – usually appear after age 65, the time to be thinking about preserving brain health is well before then, so hopefully our research can offer hope to many people through early interventions.”