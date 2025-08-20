Professor Brian Cox ‘excited’ to receive Francis Crick Institute scholarship

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

BBC science presenter Professor Brian Cox has said he is “excited” after receiving a scholarship from the Francis Crick Institute.

As part of the scholarship, the 57-year-old will present a new podcast called A Question Of Science, produced by BBC Studios and recorded at the London biomedical research centre.

Cox said: “Science doesn’t happen in isolation. The way we fund it, regulate it, and apply it, all depend on reaching across boundaries.

“I’m excited to bring a different perspective to the Crick and its science, and I’m personally fascinated by the convergence of physics with the questions being asked by biologists at one of the best research institutions in the world.

“The podcast A Question Of Science, has already shown that the real experts have much to say about issues that affect all of us and that scientists can even be entertaining.”

His role will also see him promoting, explaining and exploring multidisciplinary research and championing the role of science in the world.

Paul Nurse, chief executive and director of the institute, said: “We are very much looking forward to working with Brian, who will be a great addition to the Crick community.

“As scientists, it’s important for us to remain outward facing. Brian has a natural ability to link the scientific community with wider society, pioneering new ways to engage the public and acting as an advocate for science and its potential to improve the lives of millions.”

The new podcast will launch on September 17, with episodes looking at subjects such as climate change, cures for cancer and AI, and will run for 12 episodes.

Cox is best known for BBC shows such as Brian Cox’s Adventures In Space And Time, The Planets and Forces Of Nature.

Before becoming a physicist, Cox was a keyboard player in dance band D:Ream, who are best known for their song Things Can Only Get Better.