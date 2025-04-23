This daily habit could cut cancer risk by a quarter, study finds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Daily light-to-moderate physical activity, such as pacing 9,000 steps every day, can cut the risk of over 10 different types of cancers, scientists find in a new study.

A growing body of studies has found that exercise and physical activity lower the risk of cancer.

However, researchers say many of these studies relied on self-reported data that may not accurately reflect the intensity of physical activity.

Previous studies have also focused mainly on the cancer-preventing benefits of higher-intensity physical activity, and not as much on lighter exercise.

In the new study, researchers from the University of Oxford objectively assessed the health data of over 85,000 adults in the UK collected from the wrist accelerometers of the participants.

Light exercise such as walking may be as beneficial as more vigorous exercise for elderly ( Oregon State University via Eurekalert )

The collected data included total daily activity, activity intensity, and daily step count over one week, according to the research published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine.

Scientists then compared the daily averages of these data with the incidence of 13 cancer types, including breast and colorectal cancer.

About 2,600 of the participants were found to have developed one of the 13 cancers on follow-up after an average of about 5 years.

“Among 85,394 participants – median age 63 – 2633 were diagnosed with cancer during follow-up,” scientists wrote.

Those with the highest total amount of daily physical activity had a 26 per cent lower risk of developing cancer compared to those with the lowest.

“Compared with individuals in the lowest quintile of total physical activity, those in the highest had a 26 per cent lower cancer risk,” researchers wrote.

“Our research highlights the importance of all forms of movement. Whether it is increasing daily steps, engaging in light activity, or incorporating moderate-to-vigorous exercise – any level of physical activity appears to contribute to lower cancer risk,” said study co-author Aiden Doherty.

Compared with those taking 5,000 steps per day, cancer risk was found to be lower for those taking 7,000 steps per day and relatively even lower for those taking 9,000 steps per day, the study noted.

“Daily step counts were inversely associated with cancer, with the dose-response beginning to plateau at around 9,000 steps/day,” researchers wrote.

“There was no significant association between stepping intensity (peak 30-minute cadence) and cancer after adjusting for step count,” they said.

This risk reduction remained even after adjusting for demographic factors, lifestyle factors, body mass index (BMI), and other health conditions, they say.

The findings suggest sedentary individuals may lower their cancer risk by incorporating more walking, at any pace, into their daily routine.