New cannibal caterpillar that wears remains of prey discovered on US island

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new species of carnivorous caterpillar, found exclusively on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, has earned the nickname the "bone collector" for its unusual habit of adorning its body with the remains of its prey.

This peculiar insect crawls along spiderwebs, consuming trapped insects and then decorating its silken case with the leftover body parts.

"There are other meat-eating caterpillars that do lots of crazy things, but this takes the cake," said Dan Rubinoff, study author and researcher at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The caterpillar's unique behaviour sets it apart from other known carnivorous caterpillars. Its macabre ornamentation, a collection of exoskeletons and other remnants, provides a fascinating glimpse into its predatory lifestyle.

Scientists think the case might act as camouflage, allowing the caterpillar to feast on the spider’s ensnared meals without getting caught.

A host of caterpillars native to Hawaii use silk glands to spin protective cases studded with lichen, sand and other materials. This one is the first to use ant heads and fly wings.

A map of Oahu:

“It really is an astonishing type of case,” said Steven Montgomery, an entomology consultant in Hawaii who was not involved with the new study.

Findings were published Thursday in the journal Science. Scientists found just 62 of the carnivorous caterpillars in over 20 years of observing.

open image in gallery This image provided by Daniel Rubinoff in April 2025 shows protective cases made with insect parts that are created by a new species of carnivorous caterpillar. (Courtesy Daniel Rubinoff via AP) ( Daniel Rubinoff )

Predatory caterpillars are extremely rare and the bone collectors found in Hawaii will even eat each other, researchers said.

The bone collector's origins date back at least 6 million years, making the caterpillars more ancient than the Hawaiian islands themselves. Today, they dwell on an isolated patch of mountain forest alongside invasive species.

“There is really a concern that we need to do better with conservation,” said Rubinoff.