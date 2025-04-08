Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Coming through the door from a hard day’s work to be greeted by the irrepressible joy of a dog bounding towards you, like they haven’t seen you in years, can be as satisfying as returning to an actual human partner, according to a new study.

Raising a furry companion like a cat or dog can bring you the same psychological benefits as getting married or earning an extra £70,000 a year, researchers at Kent University have found.

Using the “life satisfaction” approach, economists can translate intangible assets like friendship and family into a hypothetical income.

The research conducted on 2,500 British families found that owning a pet was linked to an increase in life satisfaction of 3-4 points on a scale of 1-7, similar to values obtained for meeting with friends and relatives regularly.

open image in gallery The study’s authors say they suspect that many people don’t actually realise how important their pets are for them ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Economists have shown that marriage, compared to being single, is worth around £70,000 a year. Separation, on the other hand, is equivalent to around minus £170,000 a year.

Dr Adelina Gschwandtner of the University of Kent, the lead author of the new study, told The Times she was inspired by a paper that put a price tag on human friendship.

“I thought, ‘well, if it’s possible for friends, why not for pets?’”

open image in gallery Orthodox Christian monk Father Spyridon of Amorgos pets a cat as he leaves his monastery ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“I understand why some people might be sceptical [about the £70,000 value],” she said.

“Given that pets are considered by many as best friends and family members, these values appear to be plausible … I also suspect that many people don’t actually realise how important their pets are for them.”

Regular dog walkers are known to have better cardiovascular health, while having a feline at home can lower risk of asthma and allergic rhinitis in children exposed to pet allergens.

Simply stroking our pets can lower the levels of the stress hormone cortisol in our bodies, leading to a calmer approach to life and thus positively impacting our blood pressure and make you less likely to suffer from clinical depression.

Dr Gschwandtner added: “This research answers the question whether overall pet companions are good for us with a resounding ‘Yes’.

“Pets care for us and there is a significant monetary value associated with their companionship. This information can be used for health care practice and policy aiming to increase well-being and life satisfaction of humans involving pets.”

The research follows a 2022 Pets at Home study that found more than one-quarter of people asked preferred to see their pet over their partner after a day at work.

The research paper ‘The Value of Pets: The Quantifiable Impact of Pets on Life Satisfaction’ is published by Social Indicators Research.