Covid cases among people in 20s at highest-ever recorded level for any age group

Covid case rates among people in their twenties are at the highest-ever recorded level for all age groups in England, the latest figures show, setting a new record for the pandemic.

Between 12 and 18 July, a total of 1154.7 infections per 100,000 people were recorded among those aged 20 to 29, according to data from Public Health England (PHE).

This is the highest figure recorded for any age cohort since the beginning of the pandemic, said Dr Yvonne Doyle, medical director at PHE.

“Everyone in this age group should come forward and get their two doses of the vaccine to make sure they have the best chance of being protected,” she said.

The lowest case rates have been recorded in those aged 80 and above, with a 7-day rate of 60.6 per 100,000.

The seven-day hospitalisation rate is also continuing to increase for England, the PHE figures show.

Between 12 and 18 July, 5.88 people per 100,000 were admitted to hospital with Covid - up from 4.55 in the previous week. Regionally, admissions were highest in the North East, with a rate of 13.24 per 100,000 population. For age, rates continue to be highest in the over-85s.

Admissions to intensive care units are also rising - up from 0.41 people to 0.51 per 100,000.

More to follow