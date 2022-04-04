Vivid ‘Quarandreams’ – the strange thoughts, images and sensations that occurred for many during their lockdown sleep cycles – became a much-talked about phenomenon of the Covid crisis, and now scientists believe they know the root cause.

Experts at University College London analysed 850 dreams – and nightmares – experienced during successive quarantine periods and concluded that many of these unsettling dreams were triggered by a feeling of claustrophobia or feeling trapped.

They found that some of these disturbing sensations were also caused by a feeling of a lack of control.