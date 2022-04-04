Vivid Covid dreams explained as study shows lockdown led to nightmares of claustrophobia
Unusual themes, images and sensations crept into our lockdown sleep cycles. Now scientists believe they know why, reports Tom Batchelor
Vivid ‘Quarandreams’ – the strange thoughts, images and sensations that occurred for many during their lockdown sleep cycles – became a much-talked about phenomenon of the Covid crisis, and now scientists believe they know the root cause.
Experts at University College London analysed 850 dreams – and nightmares – experienced during successive quarantine periods and concluded that many of these unsettling dreams were triggered by a feeling of claustrophobia or feeling trapped.
They found that some of these disturbing sensations were also caused by a feeling of a lack of control.
