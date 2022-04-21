Healthcare worker catches Covid twice in less than three weeks

A healthcare worker caught Covid on two separate occasions over the course of just 20 days, a new study has shown.

It is believed to be the shortest recorded time between two infections since the start of the pandemic. Since the arrival of the highly infectious Omicron variant, reinfections have become far more prominent.

The 31-year-old woman from Spain first became infected with Delta in December 2021 – 12 days after she had received her Covid booster vaccine.