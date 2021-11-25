Parachute in extra vaccine supplies to target new Covid variant, scientists suggest

Scientists have proposed parachuting in extra vaccine supplies to southern Africa to help prepare the region for an expected rise in cases driven by the new Covid-19 variant.

The variant - called B.1.1.529 - is feared to be highly transmissible and effective at evading the body’s immune response due to its “very unusual constellation” of mutations, 32 of which are located in the virus’ spike protein.

Many virologists have started to sound the alarm over the variant, warning that pre-emptive action needs to be taken as soon as possible, while others have insisted more data and time is needed to determine the threat posed by B.1.1.529.

The variant was first spotted in Botswana, where three cases have since been identified. Across the border, in South Africa, around 100 cases have been detected - though in both countries, it’s feared the mutation accounts for a larger number of infections.

In response, experts have said early action needs to be taken in case the variant does prove to be as problematic as feared.

“The time is clearly now,” said Dr Jeffrey Barrett, director of the Covid-19 Genomics Initiative at the Wellcome Sanger Institute, highlighting that a “massive influx” of aid or vaccine supplies could be one option to take.

He added it was worth “trying to be creative about things we might be able to do to help areas confronted with a new variant, in addition to trying to limit its spread.”

Although Dr Barrett cautioned he did not know enough about the situation in South Africa to recommend a definitive strategy, he warned that “for any kind of response, if it is worth doing at all, it’s worth doing fast.” Delayed action “undermines the value of whatever you decide to do, as we have seen globally over and over again”.

“Exponential spread and global travel means that every day counts,” he added.

Dr Steve Griffin, a virologist at the University of Leeds, said South Africa needed to be “supported by additional measures”. He also pointed to the example of sending additional vaccine doses to the country, but went further in suggesting that “sensible travel restrictions” could be required.

“Act now, if it turns out to be a storm in a teacup then stand down,” he said. “I despair that folks continue to advice watchful waiting on this.”

Professor Christina Pagel, the director of the Clinical Operational Research Unit at University College London, agreed that assisting in the ramping up of vaccinations across southern Africa was “an excellent idea”.

“If it's a false alarm, then we can step down response in a few weeks,” she said. “But this is our window to act.”

Early analysis suggests the variant has rapidly increased in the most populated South African province of Gauteng and may already be present in the country's other eight provinces, according to the nation’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

As many as 90 per cent of new cases in Gauteng could be B.1.1.529, scientists believe, and it’s feared that it is “rapidly taking over” from Delta, which remains the globally dominant variant.

South Africa has requested an urgent sitting of a World Health Organisation (WHO) working group on virus evolution on Friday to discuss the new variant.

Health minister Joe Phaahla said it was too early to say whether the government would impose tougher restrictions in response to the variant.

Although the country is thought to have high levels of natural immunity in the population, it has struggled with its national vaccine rollout. To date, roughly 24 per cent of people in South Africa have been double vaccinated.

B.1.1.529 has also been detected in an individual who returned to Hong Kong after visiting South Africa.

Ewan Birney, director general of the European Molecular Biology Laboratory, said on Twitter that the new variant “definitely look[s] like a code red”.

He added: “Time to - red list international travel from southern Africa, monitor circulating SARS-CoV-2 (isolates, wastewater), drugs and vaccines to SA…”

Others aren’t so concerned by the emergence of B.1.1.529. Professor David Matthews, a virologist at the University of Bristol, said he did not believe that the variant would be able to overcome the protection provided by the vaccines.

“We've spent the last two years listening about variants that are apparently going to cause the sky to fall in and they don’t,” he said. “Unless this new variant is doing something spectacularly different, like putting people who are vaccinated in hospital, or putting people who've recovered in hospital, then I'm not worried at this stage.

“People are thinking that the virus can just endlessly change, and become more and more dangerous. But it can't. There are restrictions on what viruses can do.”

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 24 November 2021 The sun rises above 42nd Street during a reverse 'Manhattanhenge' in New York, New York photographed from Weehawken, New Jersey. 'Manhattanhenge' is a phenomenon during which the setting sun or the rising sun is aligned with the eastwest streets of the main street grid of Manhattan, New York City. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 23 November 2021 Officials work at the site of a bus accident, in which at least 46 people were killed, on a highway near the village of Bosnek, south of Sofia AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 22 November 2021 Clean up crews work down Main St after Police have finished gathering evidence in Waukesha, Wisconsin after a driver rammed into a Christmas parade in the town on Sunday evening, killing at least five people and injuring 48 others Reuters World news in pictures 21 November 2021 A man votes at a polling station in Paine, south of Santiago, during presidential elections in Chile AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 November 2021 Smoke and flames billow out from a building as firefighters intervened to extinguish the fire at the Boulevard des Capucines in Paris Brigade de Sapeurs-Pompiers de P/AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 19 November 2021 Farmers shout slogans to celebrate, after India’s Prime Minister announced to repeal three agricultural reform laws that sparked almost a year of huge protests across the country, in Amritsar AFP via Getty World news in pictures 18 November 2021 Giant puppet 'Little Amal' is displayed during an activity of the TeamUp foundation for refugee children in The Hague, The Netherlands EPA World news in pictures 17 November 2021 Medical school graduate Abril Ferrari, 22, plays in foam during her class' graduation parade in Rosario, Argentina AP World news in pictures 16 November 2021 Members of the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service attend a training session near the border with Belarus and Poland in Volyn region, Ukraine Reuters World news in pictures 15 November 2021 A worker fumigates an area as a preventive measure against mosquito-born diseases in Kolkata AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 14 November 2021 Migrants stand in front of Belarusian servicemen as they gather in a camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in the Grodno region BELTA/AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 13 November 2021 A man holds a Sudanese national flag before flames at a barricade as people protest against the military coup in Sudan, in "Street 60" in the east of capital Khartoum AFP via Getty World news in pictures 12 November 2021 Items are made at Colour Indigo workshop, a project transforming waste fabric into decorative objects, in Ouidah on October 12, 2021. AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 11 November 2021 A man covers his dog as he wades through a water-logged road during heavy rains in Chennai, India Reuters World news in pictures 10 November 2021 A man rows a boat in Yamuna River, covered by a chemical foam caused by industrial and domestic pollution, during the Chhath Puja festival in New Delhi AP World news in pictures 9 November 2021 People hold portraits photos of former king Norodom Sihanouk and former queen Monique at the Independence Monument during a ceremony marking Cambodia's Independence Day in Phnom Penh AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 November 2021 Traders hunt for clothes from the debris of a fire in the early morning at Gikomba market, East Africa's largest second hand clothing market, in Nairobi, Kenya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 November 2021 Residents play with fresh snow in Beijing AP World news in pictures 6 November 2021 People look on at a pile of burnt motorbikes in the aftermath of a fuel tanker explosion in Freetown AFP/Getty World news in pictures 5 November 2021 A car floats down a street after flash floods in Otes near Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina Reuters World news in pictures 4 November 2021 A squirrel reaches out to a common myna in Chandigarh, India Anuj Jain / SWNS World news in pictures 3 November 2021 A Nepalese woman puts marigold petals on a police dog during Tihar festival celebrations at a kennel division in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 2 November 2021 A dancer adjusts a face shield during a performance to worship Lord Brahma, the Hindu God of creation, at the nearly empty tourist spot of Erawan Shrine in Bangkok, Thailand EPA World news in pictures 1 November 2021 Abortion supporters and protestors gather outside the US Supreme Court as the high court hears arguments in two challenges to a Texas law that bans most abortions in Washington, DC EPA World news in pictures 31 October 2021 A man dressed in a Halloween costume poses in the Shibuya district area of Tokyo AP World news in pictures 30 October 2021 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, center, pumps fists with French President Emmanuel Macron, left, during a group photo with medical personnel at the La Nuvola conference center for the G20 summit in Rome AP World news in pictures 29 October 2021 Wreckage of cars are seen at a dealership burned down by protesters during the July unrest in Manzini, AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 October 2021 Sudanese protesters living in Lebanon carry placards and shout slogans during a protest to show solidarity with the Sudanese people in front of the Sudanese embassy in Beirut EPA World news in pictures 27 October 2021 Workers operate a bulldozer off Gaza City beach to set up stilts in the Mediterranean sea to build a coffee shop Reuters World news in pictures 26 October 2021 Sudanese youths flash victory signs by a roadblock made of buring tyres in the capital Khartoum as they protest a military coup that overthrew the transition to civilian rule AFP via Getty World news in pictures 25 October 2021 An honour guard soldier wearing a protective mask stands at attention, as seen through the eternal flame, at the Unknown Soldier Memorial, during the Romanian Army Day celebration, in Bucharest, Romania EPA World news in pictures 24 October 2021 A runner warms up ahead of the annual Hong Kong Marathon AFP/Getty World news in pictures 23 October 2021 Participant Norbert Dopf from Austria arrives for the German Moustache and Beard Championships 2021 at Pullman City Western Theme Park in Eging am See, Germany Reuters World news in pictures 22 October 2021 People gather in a mosque in the capital Tehran to perform the Friday prayers, for the first time after authorities eased some restrictions put in place for over a year in a bid to stem the spread of the coronavirus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 October 2021 A woman disguised as Catrina is pictured next to decorations with Cempazuchitl -Mexican Marigold (Tagetes erecta)- set along the Paseo de la Reforma avenue within preparations for the Day of the Dead celebration, in Mexico City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 October 2021 A worker wearing personal protective equipment sanitises seats inside a movie theatre ahead of its reopening in Mumbai, India Reuters World news in pictures 19 October 2021 Flame handover ceremony in Athens for the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, Panathenaic Stadium, Athens. Greek actress Xanthi Georgiou, playing the role of High Priestess lights the torch with the flame during the ceremony Reuters World news in pictures 18 October 2021 A 900-year-old sword believed to have belonged to a crusader who sailed to the Holy Land has been found at the bottom of the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Israel Reuters World news in pictures 17 October 2021 People pose nude for American artist Spencer Tunick as part of an installation in the desert near the Dead Sea, in Arad, Israel AP World news in pictures 16 October 2021 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel on their final official meeting in Istanbul Turkish Presidential Press/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 October 2021 Hot air balloons fly over a forest at sunrise in the area of Saint-Emilion, southern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 October 2021 A man walks past a sculpture of a giant potato in the village of Xylofagou, which is renowned for its potato production, in southeastern Cyprus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 October 2021 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 October 2021 French firefighters protect a painting during a fire drill inside Saint-Andre cathedral AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 October 2021 A rider competes during the Rally of Morocco 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 October 2021 An Indian family rides on a motorcycle as they protect themselves with an umbrella during heavy rain, in Chennai, India EPA World news in pictures 9 October 2021 Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, EPA World news in pictures 8 October 2021 Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong AFP via Getty World news in pictures 7 October 2021 Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions sing and dance at the National stayaway protest at the Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg to protest the economic policies, wages, as well as high unemployment rates in the country AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 October 2021 Members of a Chinese opera troupe wearing protective masks prepare before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters

Dr Jake Dunning, a senior research fellow at Oxford University’s Centre for Tropical Medicine and Global Health, acknowledged that, at this early stage, “it's hard to know” whether specific targeted measures for dealing with the new variant would “be appropriate, effective or necessary”.

“Of course, increasing immunity through widespread vaccination, particularly for those in known risk groups and healthcare workers, is a sensible and correct thing to accelerate, just in case,” he added.

“Rich countries have a moral duty to step up now and make genuine efforts to accelerate immunisation.”