British tourists at risk of bringing variants back from European ‘blind spots’

British holidaymakers risk bringing new variants back to the UK this summer as data “blind spots” in Europe make it difficult to know which nations are harbouring newly mutated forms of the virus, scientists have warned.

While the UK has established an extensive genomic surveillance network that has allowed officials to detect new variants when they emerge, other European countries have struggled to increase their sequencing capabilities.

The ability to effectively sequence Covid cases and share genomic data is one factor taken into consideration by the government when assessing which nations to add to Britain’s green list, along with wider transmission risks, weekly incidence rates and evidence of “variants of concern” (VoC).

However, these travel arrangements could be in danger due to the spread of the Indian variant in the UK, with experts now calling for overseas summer holidays to be scrapped in order to prevent its exportation.

Information on sequenced cases – which allows scientists to determine which type of Covid variant has caused a patient’s infection – is uploaded in each country to a number of publicly available sources, including the Global Initiative on Sharing All Influenza Data (Gisaid).

However, Gisaid data shows that the likes of Spain, France, Italy and Greece – four of the most popular destinations for UK holidaymakers – have sequenced and shared just 0.805 per cent, 0.649 per cent, 0.67 per cent and 0.437 per cent of their reported cases respectively.

Cog-UK, which leads Britain’s surveillance network, believes countries need to be sequencing at least 5 per cent of all cases to identify virus mutations and deliver a clear picture of the spread of new variants. In the UK, 9.34 per cent of infections are sequenced and uploaded to Gisaid.

The Wellcome Sanger Institute, which helps to run Cog-UK’s work, said there was an “urgent need to increase sequencing capacity in all areas of the world” and share data “quickly and effectively” between countries, therefore allowing health officials to take proactive measures in response to new threats.

Aris Katzourakis, a professor of evolution and genomics at Oxford University, said his team of experts had hoped to carry out an analysis of the spread of variants across Europe but had been unable to do so due to the limited availability of surveillance data.

“We basically realised how little genomic data is available on the public repositories in other European countries,” he said.

He also raised concern that some countries may be sequencing their cases but then not immediately sharing them with public sources like Gisaid.

In Greece, some 13,000 genomes have been sequenced by health officials out of 393,538 cases, Prof Katzourakis said, but only 1,718 of these have been uploaded to Gisaid.

Cog-UK said there is “a lag between genomes being sequenced to genomes being deposited in Gisaid” – a delay that could carry consequences for identifying and controlling a variant-fuelled outbreak.

“But it’s not just Greece. There’s a lot of other poorly resourced countries in Europe,” Prof Katzourakis said.

“As nations come out of their lockdown and the travel restrictions are lifted, and everyone is going to start moving around over the next few weeks and months, it’s going to be a real problem as we’re not going to be able to track the emergence of new variants, where they come from, and how they spread.”

This, he said, could lead to the creation of “blind spots”, where British travellers may be infected with a highly infectious or immune-evading variant before bringing it back to the UK. Tourist destinations with high case loads and growing local epidemics “could lead to importations” as well, Prof Katzourakis warned.

Christina Pagel, a professor of operational research at University College London, echoed these concerns. “There are some countries where they don’t sequence at all, so we have no idea what’s going on,” she said. “And there are some countries where they sequence very little, which is actually a lot of mainland Europe.”

With countries like Spain, Italy, France, Greece and many others sequencing at such low rates, this raises questions of whether the government will continue to dictate that British tourists can only visit countries with reliable scientific data and genomic surveillance.

Currently, the joint biosecurity centre assesses whether any new countries can be added to UK’s green list every three weeks, with the next review to take place on 3 June. If more destinations in Europe are made available to visit from next month, this will likely increase the risk of variant importation and exportation.

“All decisions on red, amber or green listings and our border controls are taken by ministers based on the latest scientific data, the joint biosecurity centre’s risk assessment and wider public health factors,” a government spokesperson said.

British tourists can now travel to Spain without taking a Covid test on arrival, though France has said travellers must quarantine upon arrival due to the spread of the Indian variant in the UK. Both Greece and Italy remain on the amber list for now, which means travel is discouraged but not prohibited.

Ravi Gupta, a professor of clinical microbiology at Cambridge University and scientific adviser to the government, said increased sharing of genomic data would allow authorities to “pick up much earlier” circulating variants with worrying characteristics, such as immune evasion or increased transmissibility.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 29 May 2021 Smoke billowing from the Singapore-registered container ship MV X-Press Pearl, which has been burning for the tenth consecutive day in the sea off Sri Lanka's Colombo Harbour, in Colombo Sri Lanka Air Force/AFP via Getty World news in pictures 28 May 2021 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis accompanied by his dog Peanut welcomes European Council President Charles Michel at the Maximos Mansion in Athens, Greece Reuters World news in pictures 27 May 2021 A man waits to receive a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine, in the rooms of the Claudia Comte exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art “Castello di Rivoli” near Turin AFP/Getty World news in pictures 26 May 2021 A girl, with her face painted with the colours of the opposition flag, looks on during a demonstration against Syria's President Bashar al-Assad and presidential elections, in the opposition-held Idlib, Syria Reuters World news in pictures 25 May 2021 A Buddhist monk climbs atop a giant statue of Buddha, to wash and decorate on the eve of Buddha Purnima, a holiday traditionally celebrated for Buddha's birthday also known as Vesak celebrations, in Bhopal AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 May 2021 Lava from the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo cuts through Buhene north of Goma, Congo AP World news in pictures 23 May 2021 Cyclists at the start of the 15th stage of the Giro d’Italia, a 147km race between Grado and Gorizia AFP/Getty World news in pictures 22 May 2021 Swiss Guards take their position prior to the arrival of the European Commission President at San Damaso courtyard in The Vatican for a private audience with the Pope AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 May 2021 A dog that has been trained to sniff out the coronavirus disease, screens a sweat sample at Chulalongkorn University, in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 20 May 2021 Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr in action during a F1 practice session at the Circuit de Monaco in Monte Carlo Reuters World news in pictures 18 May 2021 Horse-drawn carriages drive through the mudflats near Cuxhaven, northern Germany dpa via AP World news in pictures 17 May 2021 Kanoya Onishi in action during the Cycling BMX Free Style of Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event at Ariake Urban Sports Park in Japan EPA World news in pictures 16 May 2021 Rescuers carry Suzy Eshkuntana, 6, as they pull her from the rubble of a building at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City Reuters World news in pictures 15 May 2021 A ball of fire erupts from the Jala Tower as it is destroyed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza city AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 May 2021 Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers inside the Baitul Mukarram Mosque in Dhaka, Bangladesh AP World news in pictures 13 May 2021 Muslim girls ride on a mini train after attending the Eid Al-Fitr prayer that marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadan at Uhuru Park in Nairobi, Kenya AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 May 2021 Israeli artillery fire as the escalation continues between Israeli army and Hamas at the Gaza Border EPA World news in pictures 11 May 2021 Maya Nakanishi competes in the women’s long jump - T64 category during a para-athletics test event for the 2020 Olympics at the National Stadium in Tokyo AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 May 2021 A Palestinian man helps a wounded fellow protester amid clashes with Israeli security forces at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque compound, ahead of a planned march to commemorate Israel’s takeover of Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War AFP/Getty World news in pictures 9 May 2021 Falconer Giovanna Piccolo performs with her Eurasian eagle-owl at 'Roma World' theme park, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Rome Reuters World news in pictures 8 May 2021 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (29) is introduced as a starter against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena. USA Today Sports/Reuters World news in pictures 6 May 2021 Buddhist monks and believers attend a lantern parade in celebration of the upcoming birthday of Buddha at a temple in Seoul, South Korea Reuters World news in pictures 5 May 2021 Russian MiG-29 jet fighters of the Strizhi (Swifts) and Su-30SM jet fighters of the Russkiye Vityazi (Russian Knights) aerobatic teams fly in formation over the Cathedral Square of the Kremlin in Moscow during a flypast rehearsal for the WWII Victory Parade AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 May 2021 An elevated metro line collapsed in the Mexican capital on Monday, leaving at least 23 people dead and dozens injured as a train came plunging down, authorities said AFP/Getty World news in pictures 3 May 2021 Lightning bolts strike buildings during a thunderstorm in Bangkok AFP/Getty World news in pictures 2 May 2021 Samaritan worshippers arrive to take part in a Passover ceremony on top of Mount Gerizim, near the northern West Bank city of Nablus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 1 May 2021 A Gilet Jaune, or yellow vest, protestor stands in front of a burning barricade holding his hand up with an inscription calling for President Macron to resign as May Day Protest turn violent near Place de la Republique in Paris, France Getty World news in pictures 30 April 2021 A demonstrator from the Rio de Paz human rights activist group digs a symbolic grave in front of rows of bags symbolising bodybags on Copacabana beach, during a protest against the Brazilian governments handling of the coronavirus pandemic, in Rio de Janeiro AFP via Getty World news in pictures 29 April 2021 An aerial picture shows dead carp fish flushed to the shores of al-Qaraoun reservoir in Lebanon’s Western Beqaa District in the country’s east. Tonnes of fish have washed up dead on the shoreline of the highly polluted artificial reservoir in eastern Lebanon in recent days AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 April 2021 Health workers wearing PPE attends to coronavirus patients inside a banquet hall temporarily converted into a covid care centre in New Delhi AFP/Getty World news in pictures 27 April 2021 The full moon, known as the Super Pink Moon rises behind the Statue of Liberty in New York City, Reuters World news in pictures 26 April 2021 Balinese people lay wreaths with names of the crew on board the sunk Indonesian Navy submarine KRI Nanggala during a prayer at the sea near Labuhan Lalang, Bali, Indonesia EPA World news in pictures 25 April 2021 An Ethiopian Orthodox Christian worshipper walks around the Edicule, the place believed to be where Jesus Christ was buried, during Palm Sunday celebrations at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem AFP/Getty World news in pictures 24 April 2021 Fans of Wuhan Three Towns FC cheer for their team during the 1st round match Wuhan Three Towns FC and Beijing Institute of Technology FC during Chinese Football League One in Wuhan, China Getty World news in pictures 23 April 2021 A girl prays in front of the Dome of the Rock, in the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, in Jerusalem’s Old City, on the second Friday of the holy month of Ramadan, as coronavirus restrictions ease around the country, in Jerusalem Reuters World news in pictures 22 April 2021 People walk through the art work 'THE SPIRITS OF THE PUMPKINS DESCENDED INTO THE HEAVENS' by Yayoi Kusama, during the press preview of a retrospective exhibition of the Japanese artist at the Martin Gropius Bau museum in Berlin, Germany AP World news in pictures 21 April 2021 Hungary's Sara Peter competes in the Women's floor qualifications during European Artistic Gymnastics Championships at the St Jakobshalle, in Basel AFP/Getty World news in pictures 20 April 2021 South Korea university students gets their heads shaved during a protest against Japan's decision to release contaminated water from its Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, in front of the Japanese embassy, in Seoul Reuters World news in pictures 19 April 2021 A spectator wearing a football jersey of Argentina's forward Lionel Messi attends the ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles match between Japan's Kei Nishikori and Argentina's Guido Pella at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona AFP/Getty World news in pictures 18 April 2021 People raise their fist during a demonstration near the George Floyd Memorial in Minneapolis, Minnesota AFP/Getty World news in pictures 17 April 2021 Security personnel stand guard outside a polling station during the 5th phase of West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections in Kolkata AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 April 2021 Palestinians take part in the first Friday prayers of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam's third holiest site, in Jerusalem's Old City AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 April 2021 A firefighter inspects the site of a car bomb attack in Sadr City district of Baghdad, Iraq Reuters World news in pictures 14 April 2021 This picture shows the 100 days countdown till the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games displayed on the illuminated Tokyo Skytree in Tokyo on April 14, 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 April 2021 This photo taken and received courtesy of an anonymous source shows Buddhist monks gesturing while taking part in a demonstration with protesters against the military coup in Mandalay during the Myanmar New Year festival of Thingyan AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 April 2021 An Indian holi man during the Kumbh Mela royal bath (Sacred Hindu Pilgrimage) in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, India. Thousands of pilgrims are gathering and taking holy dip in Kumbh Mela that is a mass Hindu pilgrimage which occurs after every twelve years and rotates among four locations EPA World news in pictures 11 April 2021 Nasa released images of of sand dunes on Mars captured using ‘infrared reflections’ NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU World news in pictures 10 April 2021 People watch devotees pulling a chariot in Biska Jatra Festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal AP World news in pictures 9 April 2021 Maintenance workers clean the monument of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in Moscow on April 9, 2021. - Sixty years ago Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin became the first person in space, marking it a new chapter in the history of space exploration. AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 April 2021 Protesters hold a banner and burning red flares during a demonstration of called by unions of healthcare and social workers in support of their sector and to demand a bonus in their pay in Paris AFP/Getty

As for why other nations hadn’t followed the UK’s example in ramping up surveillance capabilities, Prof Gupta said “each country has to decide what it’s going to do in terms of sequencing. Some could do it if they wanted but it costs money and needs infrastructure.”

Experts have meanwhile said the government should not be encouraging travel in the summer due to the threat posed by the Indian variant. “From a more altruistic perspective, we should not be going on holiday and spreading B.1.617.2 to other places,” said Prof Pagel.

Prof Gupta said that “on balance” the prevalence of the Indian variant in the UK meant British holidaymakers pose more of a “major risk” to the rest of Europe, “rather the other way around.”