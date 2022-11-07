Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Want to fill the dancefloor? It’s all about that (very low) bass

Participants wore motion-sensing headbands in an experiment to monitor their dance moves during a 45-minute concert by electronic music duo Orphx.

Aine Fo
Monday 07 November 2022 16:52
People danced more when very low frequency bass was present in their music, researchers said (Ben Birchall/PA)
People danced more when very low frequency bass was present in their music, researchers said (Ben Birchall/PA)
(PA Archive)

Dancefloor-fillers need to be all about the bass, new research has suggested.

Scientists found that people moved more when listening to music with very low frequency bass.

A small-scale experiment by Canadian researchers at a live concert concluded that gig-goers moved on average 11.8% more while low frequency speakers were on, compared with when they were off.

Music is a biological curiosity - it doesn't reproduce us, it doesn't feed us, and it doesn't shelter us, so why do humans like it and why do they like to move to it?

Researcher Daniel Cameron

Those who took part in the experiment – data was collected from 43 people – wore motion-sensing headbands to monitor their dance moves during an almost hour-long concert by electronic music duo Orphx.

Recommended

The music was manipulated throughout the show, with the very low bass-playing speakers being turned on and off every two and a half minutes.

Participants also completed surveys before and after the event to measure concert enjoyment, examine how the music felt physically and check that the change in sound was undetectable.

The study’s first author, neuroscientist Daniel Cameron, said he was motivated to try to find out why people like to move to music.

The post-doctoral fellow at McMaster University in Ontario said: “I’m trained as a drummer and most of my research career has been focused on the rhythmic aspects of music and how they make us move.

“Music is a biological curiosity – it doesn’t reproduce us, it doesn’t feed us, and it doesn’t shelter us, so why do humans like it and why do they like to move to it?”

Researchers involved in the study, published in the journal Current Biology, said it was “highly unlikely” that participants could detect the changes in frequency and were therefore responding subconsciously.

They said the results showed “that a complex, social behaviour – dance – can be increased in intensity by VLFs (very low frequencies) without participants’ awareness”.

Dr Cameron said the study had “high ecological validity, as this was a real musical and dance experience for people at a real live show”.

He said such low frequencies “may also affect vestibular sensitivity, adding to people’s experience of movement”.

Recommended

The vestibular nerve is in the inner ear and sends messages to the brain.

“Nailing down the brain mechanisms involved will require looking at the effects of low frequencies on the vestibular, tactile and auditory pathways,” Dr Cameron added.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in