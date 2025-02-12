Strange deep-sea creature discovered after it is listed on online fish market

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A deep-sea fish species with unusual cheek patterns has been discovered in the South China Sea after it was listed on online seafood markets.

The fish has been named Branchiostegus sanae because its red facial stripes resemble those of the female protagonist San in the Studio Ghibli anime Princess Mononoke.

Researchers first spotted the tilefish on an online seafood market and later confirmed it as a new species using genetic analysis, according to a study published in the journal ZooKeys.

“Finding a new species in this group is a rare and fortunate event, especially one as distinctive as Branchiostegus sanae,” said study lead author Haochen Huang.

open image in gallery Branchiostegus sanae at a seafood market ( Jiangyuan Chen )

Coincidentally, the anime character’s name “Mononoke”, referring to supernatural spirits, aligns with the common name of the sea creature – Ghost Horsehead Fish – used by Chinese fishermen as a nod to its special cheek patterns.

In the film by Japanese animator Hayao Miyazaki, San is raised by wolves after being abandoned by her parents and grows up to fight and protect her forest.

open image in gallery San from Princess Mononoke ( 1997 Hayao Miyazaki/Studio Ghibli )

Scientists hope the fish’s naming aligns with the core theme of the film, which delves into the complex relationship between humans and nature, “promoting a message of harmonious coexistence between the two”.

“The name sanae refers to the heroine’s name, San, in Hayao Miyazaki’s film Princess Mononoke who has similar red under-eye stripes to this species and symbolizes the ideas and appeals of harmonious coexistence between man and nature that we want to share,” they write in the study.

open image in gallery Branchiostegus sana ( Huang et al. )

The fish and its related species live at great depths, with some found 600m below the surface.

They usually live on sandy and muddy bottoms on the edges of continental and oceanic plates, researchers say.

Although tilefish are commonly found in seafood markets of East and Southeast Asia, only three new species of Branchiostegus have been described since 1990.

“Among the tilefish species known to be distributed in the South China Sea, this species is the only one with vertical stripes on the body,” scientists say.

“In 2021, we noticed that some deepwater tilefish individuals had a unique cheek pattern in some online seafood markets. This unique pattern sets them apart from other deepwater tilefishes.”