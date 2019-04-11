'Exquisitely preserved' dinosaur skin trace discovered in South Korea

An “exquisitely preserved” trace of dinosaur skin has been discovered in South Korea.

Researchers found a set of tiny tracks from a blackbird-sized Minisauripus, the smallest known theropod.

The footprints themselves, which measured only an inch long, also contained perfectly preserved skin traces.

“These are the first tracks ever found where perfect skin impressions cover the entire surface of every track,” professor emeritus of geology Martin Lockley, from the University of Colorado Denver, said.

The tracks were discovered by Kyung-Soo Kim, of Chinju National University of Education, and were described in the journal Scientific Reports.

Dinosaurs in the Wild Show all 18 1 /18 Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Tyrannosaurus fighting an Ankylosaurus. These pictures come from Dinosaurs in the Wild, a Dinosaur safari in London Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild A Mosasaur Prognathodon Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Timebase 67 and a Quetzalcoatlus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Pair of Quetzalcoatlus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Avisaurs riding a bull Triceratops Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild A Herbivorous Thescelosaurus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild A female Alamosaurus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Chronotex X90 with an Alamosaurus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Tyrannosaurus and geyser Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Drinking Ankylosaurus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Triceratops with a Chronotex X90 Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild A Tyrannosaurus Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild Dinosaurs in the Wild

The tracks, which were unearthed during large-scale evacuations, were nearly lost, but Mr Kim spotted them on a broken slab and called a halt to the work.

The team then found four more tracks with skin traces.

“The tracks were made on a very thin layer of fine mud,” Mr Lockley said, “rather like a coat of fresh paint only a millimetre thick.”

The researchers were even able to determine there had been fresh rainfall just before the tracks were made, as they identified water-drop impressions, which the dinosaur then stepped on.

The imprint was then covered with mud which preserved it.

✕ Dinosaur footprints revealed after storms destroy Sussex cliffs

The researchers said the texture of the dinosaur’s skin was similar to sand paper.

It also had tiny scales arranged like a woven fabric.

The pattern is similar to examples found from the tracks of larger carnivorous theropod dinosaurs, the team wrote.

✕ Support free-thinking journalism and attend Independent events

“This is the ultimate secret of skin care,” Mr Lockley joked.