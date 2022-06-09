Researchers find genetic clues about what makes dogs ‘man’s best friend’

A gene involved in the production of the stress hormone may have played a role in the domestication of dogs, research suggests

Nina Massey
Thursday 09 June 2022 17:18
Researchers find clues as to what makes dogs man’s best friend (Steve Parsons/PA)
Researchers find clues as to what makes dogs man’s best friend (Steve Parsons/PA)
(PA Archive)

Researchers have discovered genetic clues to how dogs became man’s best friend.

A new study by a Japanese university suggests mutations in a gene involved in the production of the stress hormone cortisol may have played a role in the domestication of dogs.

This is because it may have allowed the animals to develop skills in order to interact and communicate with people.

The MC2R gene was the most effective to the skill of dogs in two-way choice test and problem-solving task, indicating that this gene can be mutated in the early domestication process of dogs

Study authors

Miho Nagasawa of Azabu University, Japan, and colleagues investigated the interactions of 624 domestic dogs using two tasks.

Recommended

In the first, the dog had to decide which bowl had food hidden under it based on cues, such as gazing, pointing and tapping.

This experiment tested the animal’s understanding of human gestures and communication.

While the second looked at social attachment to humans.

In the task the dog was given a problem solving test, which involved them attempting to open a container in order to access food.

How often and how long the dog spent looking at the researchers was measured.

The dogs were separated into two groups depending on their breed – the ancient group (consisting of breeds considered genetically closer to wolves such as the Akita and Siberian Husky) and the general group (all other breeds which are more genetically distant from wolves).

According to the findings, the dogs in the ancient group looked at the researchers less often than other dogs during the problem-solving task, suggesting they were less attached to humans.

The researchers found there were no significant differences between the breeds in the first task.

They then looked for differences in genes associated with human-related cognitive abilities between the groups.

According to the findings, two changes to the melanocortin 2 receptor (MC2R) gene were associated with both correctly interpreting gestures in the first task and gazing at the scientists more often in the problem solving task.

Recommended

The researchers say this suggests the gene may have played a role in the domestication of dogs, perhaps by promoting lower levels of stress around humans.

Writing in the journal Scientific Reports, the authors said: “In sum, we tested 624 dogs and searched the candidate genes responsible for communication with humans, the MC2R gene was the most effective to the skill of dogs in two-way choice test and problem-solving task, indicating that this gene can be mutated in the early domestication process of dogs.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in