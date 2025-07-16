Dolphins learn to wear sponges ‘like a clown nose’ to hunt fish

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dolphins in Australia have developed a unique and ingenious hunting technique, involving the use of sponges to flush out fish from the seafloor.

These bottlenose dolphins don a sponge on their beak, akin to a clone nose, allowing them to safely shovel through rocky seabed channels. This method stirs up barred sandperch, making them an easy meal.

However, new research published in the journal Royal Society Open Science reveals this inherited behaviour is more challenging than it appears.

The sponge, while protective, interferes with the dolphins' sophisticated echolocation system, their primary means of navigation and sensing through sound.

open image in gallery A bottlenose dolphin wearing a marine sponge on its nose to forage swims in Shark Bay, Australia ( AP )

“It has a muffling effect in the way that a mask might,” said co-author Ellen Rose Jacobs, a marine biologist at the University of Aarhus in Denmark. “Everything looks a little bit weird, but you can still learn how to compensate."

Jacobs used an underwater microphone to confirm that the “sponging” dolphins in Shark Bay, Australia, were still using echolocation clicks to guide them. Then she modelled the extent of the sound wave distortion from the sponges.

For those wild dolphins that have mastered foraging with nose sponges, scientists say it's a very efficient way to catch fish. The wild marine sponges vary from the size of a softball to a cantaloupe.

Sponge hunting is “like hunting when you’re blindfolded — you’ve got to be very good, very well-trained to pull it off," said Mauricio Cantor, a marine biologist at Oregon State University, who was not involved in the study.

open image in gallery The skill can take many years to learn and not all dolphins stick with it ( AP )

That difficulty may explain why it's rare — with only about 5% of the dolphin population studied by the researchers in Shark Bay doing it. That’s about 30 dolphins total, said Jacobs.

“It takes them many years to learn this special hunting skill — not everybody sticks with it,” said marine ecologist Boris Worm at Dalhousie University in Canada, who was not involved in the study.

Dolphin calves usually spend around three or four years with their mothers, observing and learning crucial life skills.

The delicate art of sponge hunting is “only ever passed down from mother to offspring,” said co-author and Georgetown marine biologist Janet Mann.

